San Marcos High Substitute Removed After Reading Racial Slur Aloud

A substitute teacher at San Marcos High School was removed from campus Friday morning after reportedly reading the n-word aloud while leading a classroom reading of Of Mice and Men, despite explicit instructions not to.

The incident took place during 1st period in Ms. Tia Hannah’s English class. According to Principal Dare Holdren, a student complained to the front office, triggering swift administrative action.

“I am grateful that a student reported the incident to the office during the period, so we were able to address it right away,” Holdren said in a message sent to families later that day. “In response, we pulled the substitute from the classroom.”

Holdren explained that the substitute had been given clear directions in the lesson plan to avoid reading racial slurs aloud and to replace them with appropriate alternatives. Those instructions were not followed.

“In addition, I addressed the class about the impact of the incident and discussed some of the historical context of the use of that particular slur,” Holdren said. “I am messaging you, so that you are aware, can discuss the incident as a family, and can let us know if any students need support.”

John Steinbeck’s Of Mice and Men, published in 1937, includes themes of racism, disability, and sexism, and contains the n-word sixteen times. It remains widely taught in American classrooms, but is also a regular fixture on the American Library Association’s list of banned books.

“I am disappointed and upset that this happened, particularly in light of our school and district-wide efforts to address racist language,” Holdren continued. “While the substitute seems to have not intended to cause harm, the impact of the use of the slur was hurtful and traumatic for many of the students in the class.”

Holdren said San Marcos is “working on next steps for addressing the incident with the substitute teacher,” and confirmed that Hannah will lead a class discussion about the incident when she returns.

York Shingle, president of the Santa Barbara Teachers Association, confirmed that the substitute is not a union member. “I did hear about the incident and am upset that it occurred,” Shingle said.

As of Monday, the district has not released the substitute’s name or clarified whether they have been officially dismissed, suspended, or reassigned.