Review | Rebelution Good Vibes Cali Tour 2025

On the cusp of the end to what has been one of the most diverse and best Santa Barbara Bowl seasons ever, local Cali-reggae favorites Rebelution stopped by for their annual show.

Not too much has changed for the famously Isla Vista–formed band since their last visit to the Bowl. Rebelution still features original members Eric Rachmany, Matt Velasquez, Rory Carey, Marley D. Williams, and Wesley Finley. This version of their Good Vibes Cali Tour added some new elements to their show, like a new LED backdrop and an entirely new, yet familiar setlist of their most popular songs. Special guests included Pepper, The Elovaters, Aurorawave, and DJ Mackle.

Rebelution, Santa Barbara Bowl, October 16, 2025 | Photo: Carl Perry

I was able to tune into Pepper’s opening performance, the three-piece reggae band hailing from Hawai’i were also at the Bowl last year while on tour with Iration. While having a smaller sized band than most Cali-reggae bands, Pepper is by far one of the most enthusiastic and engaging groups in the genre. Vocalist/guitarist Kaleo Wassman passionately bellowed lyrics, hyped up the crowd and showed enormous amounts of love for his Santa Barbara “Ohana.” Notable songs performed were “Warning,” along with two interesting covers, including “In the Air Tonight,” by Phil Collins and “Say it Ain’t So,” by Weezer. Drummer Yesod Williams had said it best: “We’re a live band. We can do whatever we want!”

Rebelution opened up with crowd favorites, “De-Stress,” and the ganja-sparking anthem “Inhale Exhale.” Both songs contribute to the vibe of a Rebelution show, an easygoing, stress-free jam sesh where you might occasionally inhale the smoke of some herb, whether it be yours or the fan on either side of you.

Rebelution’s formula for success at the Bowl has been consistency, usually sticking with songs from early albums, such as “Courage to Grow,” “Count Me In,” and “Falling Into Place.” The first few albums were pretty close to perfecting their Cali-reggae sound. The lyrics are original and inspiring, while the melodies feel fresh, and the guitar work is fantastic. Every instrument fits perfectly into the mix, and the way they layer their sound in and out adds that trippy vibe. Rebelution’s newer albums, with the most recent being in 2021, are by no means below average, but some newer songs just don’t hit like their first couple albums did.

For many fans, including myself, Rebelution holds a special place in our hearts for essentially being the gateway band into Cali-reggae. A group of insanely talented musicians, who nod back to a lot more roots reggae music than people actually think. They’re a variation, just like Stick Figure, Pepper, and Iration, or countless others. I think the main difference with Rebelution is that fans show up for live shows and can count on them to always be a party, an advantage that allows Rebelution to keep up with the best stage productions of any reggae or Cali-reggae artists around.

Rebelution, Santa Barbara Bowl, October 16, 2025 | Photo: Carl Perry

Rebelution, Santa Barbara Bowl, October 16, 2025 | Photo: Carl Perry

Rebelution, Santa Barbara Bowl, October 16, 2025 | Photo: Carl Perry

Rebelution, Santa Barbara Bowl, October 16, 2025 | Photo: Carl Perry

Rebelution, Santa Barbara Bowl, October 16, 2025 | Photo: Carl Perry

Rebelution, Santa Barbara Bowl, October 16, 2025 | Photo: Carl Perry

Rebelution, Santa Barbara Bowl, October 16, 2025 | Photo: Carl Perry

Rebelution, Santa Barbara Bowl, October 16, 2025 | Photo: Carl Perry

Rebelution, Santa Barbara Bowl, October 16, 2025 | Photo: Carl Perry

Rebelution, Santa Barbara Bowl, October 16, 2025 | Photo: Carl Perry

The rest of the setlist included some of their classic songs, “Courage to Grow,” “So High,” the always good to hear “Safe and Sound,” “Attention Span,” and “Feeling Alright.” An encore performance of “Fade Away,” and “Roots Reggae Music,” wrapped up the night.

The annual Rebelution show at the Santa Barbara Bowl once again proved why they remain at the top of the Cali-reggae scene and continue to deliver a live experience that fans look forward to year after year.