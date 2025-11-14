Master Baker Bent Olsen to Share Solvang’s Danish Baking Legacy at Cachuma Lake

Olsen’s Danish Bakery | Photo: Courtesy

This weekend at the Neal Taylor Nature Center at Lake Cachuma’s “Food for Thought” speaker series, renowned baker Bent Olsen will share stories about his legacy as one of Solvang’s top bakery owners. On Sunday, November 16, Olsen will offer a rare, personal look into his career at Olsen’s Danish Village Bakery as well as the rich baking culture of Solvang — specifically how the six bakeries in the little town of a little more than 6,000 residents thrive.

Bent and Suzie Olsen | Photo: Courtesy

Olsen’s journey begins on the Danish island of Ærø, where he quite literally grew up in the kitchen. His family’s bakery there, founded in 1890, was run by his grandfather and father, who trained him with baking techniques and traditions during his childhood. After completing his apprenticeship and furthering his education in Sweden, he immigrated to Solvang in 1965, where he settled into the quaint town’s baking community.

“Solvang is the best place to be,” he shared in an interview with the Independent. An opportunity arose in 1970, and he became the owner of what is now Olsen’s Danish Village Bakery, known for its award-winning breads, delicious pastries, and beloved kringles.

These days his son, Christian, and his grandchildren are actively engaged with the bakery. “I’m ready to turn it over to my grandchildren … [My wife and I] are very happy about it, and we’re helping them as much as we can. This bakery is continuing to the future with our support,” said Olsen. He emphasized that while the next generation are getting involved, the iconic traditional recipes from Denmark and high quality of ingredients stay consistent.

When asked about her early memories of the bakery, Michelle Olsen, granddaughter of Bent, shared that she recalls the “massive showcase with all the different colors. I remember standing in front of the showcase as a kid, and it was just so overwhelming,” she said. She also mentioned that the bakers, some of which they’ve had for more than 40 years, have seen her grow up. “We’re definitely a big family here,” she said.

Bent Olsen’s grandkids — from left, Nick, Michelle, and Dennis — are all learning the bakery business. | Photo: Courtesy

As for the best part of working with family, Michelle said, “We get to spend time together. We respect each other. … We have a very healthy way of communicating and discussing … I am just so glad I get to see my grandpa in action every day, to see him and get to hang out with him.”

Pastries from Olsen’s Danish Bakery | Photo: Courtesy

Olsen’s Bakery has fans from all over, but they also have locals that make the visit a part of their daily routine. Bent shared that while tourists remain the primary source of daily sales, the community of Solvang continues to show up for them at tougher times, like during the pandemic.

There’s something about the quality and taste of Olsen’s Bakery’s delicacies that keep people coming back.

“I’ve been born and raised in the bakery,” Bent said, “and I still love it. Every time I go away from Solvang for a few days, what do I miss most? My Danish pastries.”

At the Nature Center at Cachuma Lake, Bent will be bringing Olsen’s

Danish Village Bakery’s signature pastries and El Rancho Market will be providing coffee, a perfect combination for a midday treat. The presentation followed by a Q&A will take place this Sunday, November 16, at 2 p.m. For more information, click here. Olsen’s

Danish Village Bakery is located at 1529 Mission Dr., Solvang, olsensdanishvillagebakery.com