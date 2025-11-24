The Home Page | Flying High and Landing Softly

This edition of The Home Page was originally emailed to subscribers on November 23, 2025. To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up at independent.com/newsletter

I was in Chicago this week visiting my grandbaby — yes; again. She is nine months old and changing so rapidly, I’m visiting as often as I can! I flew through Las Vegas on the way there, and captured this shot of the Strip at sunrise with the Sphere all lit up. I’m looking forward to seeing the Wizard of Oz in 4-D glory as soon as I can. I’ll have to find a weekend when I’m not in Chicago!

Credit: William Edwards

No sooner had we taken off again from Las Vegas than this article about Vegas luxury homes came across my sky-high desk. Shown above is Desert Design Study Home #11. Listed for sale at $11.6 million, the striking cantilevered modern home boasts “270° views of the Las Vegas Strip, mountains, and desert from its walls of glass.” It is part of a design series wherein notable architects create showpiece houses that blend into the desert landscape. With gorgeous, red-hued mountains all around and the glamor of the strip skyline in the distance, this one has the best of both worlds. Plus a wow-worthy lap pool with a desert vista second to none.

Credit: Sarah Sinclair

When we touched down at O’Hare it was just about sunset, so I snapped this pic of cotton candy clouds above the brick bungalows in the Chicago suburbs. Note the ladder up against the side of the house. It appears that home upgrades and renovations never stop, no matter where in the country one lands.

THIS WEEK’S COVER HOME:

Credit: Jacob Guthrie



Here at home, we have a gorgeous house on our cover this week. Set on over an acre of mature gardens and tucked behind gates on a private Montecito Lane, 1383 School House Road has been thoughtfully remodeled with refined details throughout. Super private yet close to both Montecito’s upper and lower village, this home features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a den across an airy, open layout with vaulted ceilings and wide-plank oak floors. The kitchen connects seamlessly to the living and dining areas, and Nano doors open to outdoor living with flagstone patios, and even a bocce court. Joe Stubbins will be holding this lovely retreat open today from 1-3 p.m. Represented by Marsha Kotlyar Estate Group, and offered at $6,100,000.

THIS WEEK’S OPEN HOUSE LISTINGS:



THIS WEEK’S ISSUE:



As they say: Once a Don, always a Don, but it turns out they haven’t always been the Dons! To hear more, take a look at this week’s cover story all about the 150th anniversary of Santa Barbara High School. Plus we’ve got all the news, arts, and entertainment info that you love us for. Or dive straight into this week’s real estate section for beautiful homes for sale and more. Thank you for reading, and however you spend your Sunday, enjoy!