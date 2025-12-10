This article was underwritten in part by the Mickey Flacks Journalism Fund for Social Justice, a proud, innovative supporter of local news. To make a contribution go to sbcan.org/journalism_fund.

UC Santa Barbara’s police department is investigating an attempted robbery and sexual assault that occurred south of West Campus Point Lane, near Campbell’s Red Barn in Isla Vista on Saturday evening.

Between approximately 7 and 10:40 p.m., UCPD issued six emergency alerts on the attempted assault and robbery. The alerts say that the suspect, who wore a white bandana over his face, struck the victim with a metal water bottle before running southbound toward Isla Vista.

UCPD describes the suspect as an approximately 5’7″ Hispanic man between the ages of 20 and 25. The department said in the final emergency alert that the suspect is not in custody, and that if you have information on the incident, you can contact UCPD at (805) 893-3446.

Three other attempted sexual assaults have been committed by an unknown assailant in the past two years. In April 2024, a person reported that a man grabbed them near Campus Point. The suspect at that time was described as a 5’6″ Hispanic man wearing all black and a black face covering. In February of this year, police investigated another sexual assault case, with a suspect identified as a Hispanic man in dark clothing. Finally, in October of this year, a student reported an attempted sexual assault by an unknown man, again near the Campus lagoon. No arrests were reported in any of these cases, and it is unclear whether these attempted assaults are related.