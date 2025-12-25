It’s that time again when we look back at the year that was! In addition to overseeing the copy department and the Indy’s book-themed newsletter, All Booked, I’ve been branching out this year. From author interviews to trying my hand at wine and food writing, I’ve been keeping an ear out for opportunities that will allow me to go on adventures, read some incredible books, and meet some amazing people.

Here some of my favorite things I wrote this year:

From Student to Stripper to Rocker: I meet a lot of fascinating authors through All Booked, and after reviewing Aimee Bushong’s memoir Rock ’n’ Pole, in which the UCSB grad tells her story of becoming a stripper to fund her dreams of rock ’n’ roll stardom, I jumped at the chance to interview her and learn more. With a sense of humor, raw honesty, and a good head on her shoulders, Bushong has a voice worth listening to.

The Great ’09 Strawberry Massacre: When we were putting together our fire awareness cover package in July, during a meeting, I quickly told one of my family’s funny stories that happened while we evacuated with our menagerie of pets during the Jesusita Fire in 2009 — and it got such a laugh that it was immediately suggested I write it up for the package! Among more informative pieces on such a serious topic as wildfires, I hope my silly story brought some laughs.

Kicking Back at Rideau Vineyard’s Relaxation Celebration: In August, I had the opportunity to visit Rideau Vineyard in Solvang for their celebration of National Relaxation Day — how could I possibly pass that up? I brought a friend and we spent an incredible afternoon relaxing under the oak trees, listening to live music, having a delicious lunch, and tasting some absolutely incredible wine. The aim of relaxation was more than achieved.

Celebrating Fall in Savory Style: Continuing my dive into wine writing, I visited Gainey Vineyard in November to attend their first annual Autumn Harvest Dinner, an absolute feast for the senses. I get a little intimidated by fancy environments, but the kindness and welcoming spirit of everyone in the room put me at ease, and we all enjoyed a showstopping meal paired with Gainey’s wonderful wines. The dinner was a great way to kick off the cozy autumn season!

The People vs. the Golden State Killer Is an Inside Look at One of the Most Notorious Serial Killers in California History: If you’re at all familiar with the world of true crime, you’ve heard of the Golden State Killer, who was finally caught and unmasked in 2018. Sacramento District Attorney Thien Ho, who successfully prosecuted Joseph James DeAngelo, has written a book about the case, The People vs. the Golden State Killer, and I had the opportunity to interview him about the case, trial, writing process, and how it feels to put a monster behind bars.