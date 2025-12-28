The Santa Barbara Independent’s associate editor, Jackson Friedman, shares some of his favorite reads of the year, which covered everything from fun looks at service-industry robots, Bob Ross–inspired drag queens, and eccentric energy healers to more serious, in-depth reporting, such as the Indy news team’s all-hands-on-deck coverage of July’s federal immigration raid in Carpinteria and the local fallout from Trump’s first 100 days in office.

Are These the Droids We’re Looking For?

A look at Santa Barbara’s robot scene, from Chinese restaurants to retirement homes.

By Matt Kettmann

The Queens of BARBARA

The monthly drag show at Eos Lounge is a silly, sexy good time.

By Christina McDermott

Smoke and Mirrors: Fallout from Federal Raids at Glass House Farms

A look at what happened and the community’s response after more than 360 arrested at Central Coast cannabis farms.

By Indy Staff

Reign of Administrative (T)error

How Trump’s first 100 days in office have shaken out in Santa Barbara.

By Ryan P. Cruz, Callie Fausey, Tyler Hayden, Margaux Lovely, Christina McDermott, Nick Welsh, and Jean Yamamura

Auctioning the Block: Battistone Foundation Puts Seniors’ Homes Up for Bid

Elderly residents at the Battistone Foundation’s Edgerly and Palm Tree properties tell their stories as their homes go on the auction block.

By Jean Yamamura and Christina McDermott

Sylvia Barnard with Her Tiny Homes and Magical Kitchen Saves Lives

Good Samaritan is an organization that actually helps people.

By Nick Welsh

An American Dream Fulfilled

As Cody’s Café celebrates its 30th anniversary, owner Martín Renteria reflects on his long road to taking over one of Santa Barbara’s favorite diners.

By Ryan P. Cruz

An Eccentric Energy Healing

Candace Silvers, an International Energy Healer with a Surprising Past, Stops in Santa Barbara

By Callie Fausey

Santa Barbara Boy Scouts Rescue Former Scoutmaster Lost in the Sierra Nevada

Douglas Montgomery, 78, was stranded during a two-week solo backpacking trip that became a test of survival after he lost his pack.

By Ella Heydenfeldt