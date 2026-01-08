Blind Golfers to Tee Off at Goleta Clinic

Golf is difficult even with full vision. On Monday, January 12, blind and low-vision athletes will take the challenge head-on at a specialized adaptive golf clinic in Goleta.

The Blind Fitness Golf Clinic will take place from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Sandpiper Golf Club, where blind and low-vision participants will receive hands-on instruction designed specifically for nonvisual play. The clinic is hosted by Blind Fitness in partnership with Olde School Golf School.

“For a sport that’s already hard with vision, this clinic shows what’s possible when instruction is adapted intentionally,” said Tania Isaac-Dutton, executive director of Blind Fitness.

The clinic will be led by Robert Kotowski, a longtime PGA professional who specializes in coaching blind, disabled, and adaptive golfers. According to Isaac-Dutton, the program follows a structured, tactile, and verbal sequence that allows participants to line up, feel the ball’s position, understand the terrain, and select the appropriate swing.

Kotowski has been a golf professional since 1981 and has coached more than 15,000 students over the course of his career, including blind and disabled athletes competing at the national level. He is the longtime director of the California Blind and Disabled Golf Association and the author of a blind and disabled golf manual, and he has hosted the California Blind and Disabled Golf Classic for more than 25 years. Isaac-Dutton said he is donating his time, equipment, and instruction for the clinic.

“There are guide sticks so the participants can feel where the ball is, and Bob has very distinct swings — one for putting, one to get a little farther, and another to really knock it across the grass,” Isaac-Dutton said. “By describing the terrain and giving cues about the environment, participants can make real adjustments.”

Isaac-Dutton said she recently observed the method in action, watching a blind participant sink multiple putts — even in high wind.

“It was really windy that day,” she said. “With careful instruction — ‘There’s a breeze coming this way’ or ‘The ground slopes slightly’ — the participant can learn how to adjust their swing and stance.”

The clinic is designed to prepare athletes and sighted guides for the upcoming 2026 Howard Shaw Memorial California Blind, Adaptive & Disabled Winter Golf Classic, which will be held later this month at Zaca Creek Golf Course in Buellton.

Beyond competition, Isaac-Dutton said the clinic emphasizes trust and empowerment.

“It’s about being outside, in community, and being met halfway with where someone is at in their vision and ability,” she said. “That being embraced as it is.”

The clinic is free to participants and volunteers.

Visit blindfitness.org.