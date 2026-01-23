The Hotel Santa Barbara has been a shimmering ribbon, tightly woven into the tapestry of our town’s history since 1876. When the Santa Barbara Hotel, as it was known at the time, was taken down by the 1925 earthquake, the owners wasted no time rebuilding and rebranding. They christened the new spot, Saint Barbara. Even with its holy name, the hotel retained just enough rebellion to keep the good times rolling, despite the onslaught of prohibition. A secret stash of liquor and under-the-radar gaming room were just a few of the hotel’s mischievous amenities.

This same celebratory spirit continues in the recent remodel of the 75-key boutique hotel. With its 2021 acquisition by the Geronimo Hospitality Group, the well-loved, primely-located spot now has a stunning top-to-bottom modern yet charming renovation to complement its rich heritage. New neutral-toned and thoughtfully curated furniture, new carpeting, freshly painted walls, luxurious bedding and a slew of amenities are just a few of the perks of this State Street hub.

The view of the Hotel Santa Barbara from State Street | Photo: Courtesy

My parents recently stayed there, and on the morning of her departure, my mom gushed, “Out of all the places we’ve stayed in Santa Barbara, this one made it feel like a real vacation.” I couldn’t agree more, especially for visitors who are looking to park their cars for the weekend and experience our town’s vibrant cultural opportunities all by foot. The prime location in the thick of State Street, makes it an ideal spot for vacationers to experience the fabulous dining, excellent museums, and various concert experiences in the thriving Arts District, or in the local talent performing at one of our beloved craft breweries.

Seating in the 1926 Lobby Bar at the Hotel Santa Barbara | Photo: Courtesy

When we were walking home one night from dinner and a show at the Lobero, we were lured into M. Special by the entrancing drumming of a trio I can’t believe I’d never heard before — the fantastically funky, Groove Collective. Another night we were swept up into Night Lizard by the sound of a mystical group of local jazz musicians, The Brasscals. We couldn’t help but feel like we were in New Orleans with the talent and fun oozing out of seemingly every establishment on the street.

However, one could stay entirely on the premises of Hotel Santa Barbara and have a fantastic time. Inspired by the style and treasured history of Santa Barbara’s roaring twenties, the Hotel’s new 1926 lobby bar brings a taste of Santa Barbara’s talented culinary purveyors right to guests in a comfortable yet sophisticated ambiance.

“Supporting local partners is a key element of Bar 1926,” General Manager Chris Cline said. 1926’s convivial vibe begins with delightful morning fare at 7 a.m. and remains open with an assortment of menus until 10 p.m. Breakfast items include local croissants from La Gourmandise, fresh-pressed juices, and Zaca Coffee from Buellton. Their bountiful breakfast sandwiches or refreshing yogurt parfaits are sure to put a spring in anyone’s step, no matter how their night out on State Street progressed.

“The menu is designed around thoughtfully curated small plates that adapt to the rhythm of the day,” Cline said. “Guests can enjoy a light breakfast with coffee in the morning, a relaxed snack paired with a glass of wine in the afternoon, or a pre-dinner bite alongside a cocktail before heading out for the evening.”

Inside the renovated lobby bar area at the Hotel Santa Barbara | Photo: Courtesy



The smattering of local goodies flows into the evening with wines from Stolpman and The Hilt, cold beer from M. Special Brewing, handcrafted cocktails, and a selection of delightful toasts on Oat Bakery bread. The chorizo-stuffed dates are the perfect companion to their cocktails and the Burrata toast with market fruit, roasted hazelnuts and a balsamic glaze might just convince you to stay at 1926 for your full meal.

“Honoring history is a core value of our company, and it has been nearly 80 years since Hotel Santa Barbara featured a bar in its lobby,” Cline said. “With Bar 1926, our goal was to recreate the experience of a quiet, intimate bar where guests are just as likely to strike up a conversation with a fellow traveler as with a local. This sense of understated connection is exactly what guests seeking a boutique hotel experience expect and appreciate.”

One can even do their shopping at the Hotel. My mom and I had a blast perusing their on-site, Asher Market, ogling the ultra-soft throws, sweet baby clothes, and scarves, blankets, and other textiles designed in Santa Barbara and produced in Peru by small family manufacturers.



One of the new rooms and the renovated gym at the Hotel Santa Barbara | Photo: Courtesy

The Hotel’s fitness center, conference room, and stunning palm tree, mountain and ocean views bring the glory of the city to your suite, while the wonders of downtown S.B. remain a few steps out the door.

Whether you’re looking for a relaxing staycation or a chance to get out and explore the town with fresh eyes, Hotel Santa Barbara offers a newly-refreshed modern experience while retaining the treasure trove of historical charm that makes our town so special.

1926 Lobby Bar is located inside Hotel Santa Barbara, 533 State St., hotelsantabarbara.com/1926.