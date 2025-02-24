Born and Brewed on the Central Coast

Santa Barbarans have long known and loved Firestone Vineyards and Firestone-Walker Brewery. Completing the beverage trifecta comes Zaca Coffee, a new caffeination station in the Funk Zone from Hayley Firestone and her husband, Dennis Patrick.

Zaca Coffee in Buellton | Photo: Courtesy

The couple has been brewing up hand-crafted goodness, roasting their own beans and perfecting their espresso pulls since 2021 in Buellton, where their flagship location is. They’re also bringing their distinctive java to 220 Anacapa Street via “Josephine,” the Zaca Coffee Trailer. The menu boasts a robust yet smooth cold brew, all the hits for espresso drinks, and a matcha and chai made with high-quality tea. Local catering company Artesano supplies their freshly baked empanadas.

“We really try to put the local first,” Firestone explains. “Right now, all of our products are S.B.-based, except our syrups.”

A commitment to Central Coast sourcing is in the blood. With her grandfather launching Firestone Vineyard in the ‘70s and her brother launching Firestone-Walker Brewery, Hayley spent the early part of her life doing tastings and understanding the research and development that goes into creating the perfect beverage.

Firestone and her husband loved tasting different coffees on their travels, and when the pandemic hit, they realized it was their chance to dive into a new opportunity to make their coffee hobby into a business. The team spent time researching, learning, cupping, and blending.

“One thing led to another, and we were working with a marketing team and had the roasts that we loved,” Firestone said. “Within a couple of months of launching it and people tasting our blends, we thought, ‘We’re either going big or we’re going home.’”

Their first roaster was Rob Wallace, whose career began in the R&D labs of Farmers Brothers, and he helped to set them up for success.

“We focus on the quality of our coffee as the number-one emphasis of what we’re doing,” Firestone said.

They are on their third roaster now, Grant Thomas, who joined the team from Stumptown Coffee in October 2024.

Zaca Coffee Roaster Grant Thomas | Photo: Courtesy

Hayley Firestone | Photo: Courtesy

“He became one of the top production roasters at Stumptown, and he and his wife wanted to move to the Central Coast, so they ended up here,” Firestone explained. “He has been such a boost to our whole program.”

Getting to meet Firestone and Thomas outside their sweet little trailer on a gray morning, I could feel the excitement of finding the ideal blend, both in terms of collaboration and coffee. Their warm, welcoming, and passionate vibes are as enlivening as their espresso.

Firestone’s go-to drink is a flat white, and it’s now my favorite as well. It’s rare to come by this Australian preparation in S.B., and theirs is ideal. Smooth thanks in part to the organic Straus milk and exuding rich espresso flavor, it’s the perfect morning pick-me-up.

All of their beverages sing with quality, but another fun hit off the beaten track is their “Dirt Road” chai, which takes the dirty chai and nods to the Central Coast with the ranch-inspired title and a shot of espresso. Their chai itself is also a cut above the rest, like a warm vanilla-and-cinnamon-infused hug, it’s called Spice of Life and is custom-made by a woman out of Fallbrook.

“Josephine” the Funk Zone Coffee trailer | Photo: Courtesy

The warm-hug aura is strong at this little outpost. After all, it is a family business in the truest sense, with Firestone’s son-in-law and stepsons playing key roles. Even their llama, Joe, makes meet-and-greet appearances at both locations.

“We’re very family-focused, we’re very community-focused, and we produce a spectacular product,” Firestone said.

Their fresh and flavorful Artesano Empanadas are a delightful pairing; I especially loved the spinach and feta and their gluten-free apple hand pies. If you’re looking for larger fare, Mony’s Mexican Food is right across the street, cooking up their plentiful and delicious burritos.

At the end of the day, Firestone is carrying on the family legacy of supporting local businesses of the Central Coast, while creating her own divine slice of the pie with her meticulously crafted Zaca Coffee.

“I’m going to do what I can do the best I possibly can, because then we’re all better,” she said. It’s a sentiment we can all say cheers to.

See zacacoffee.com.