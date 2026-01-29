An economic unpacking of the region — and a look toward the horizon — took place Wednesday afternoon at Visit Santa Barbara’s annual 2026 Tourism Summit, where tourism leaders, economists, business owners, and elected officials gathered at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort.

The summit, themed A Look Ahead: Insights, Advocacy and the Future of Tourism, arrived at an unsteady moment in the broader economic sphere, marked by shifting travel behavior, policy volatility, rising costs, and a consumer base still spending — but increasingly uneasy about it.

“Tourism decisions ripple across lodging, retail, restaurants, workforce, and community services,” said Kathy Janega-Dykes, president and CEO of Visit Santa Barbara.

Tourism, she emphasized, remains a keel of the South Coast economy, supporting more than 15,000 local jobs, generating over $2 billion in annual visitor spending, and contributing roughly $82.9 million in yearly tax revenue — an amount that equates to about $1,000 in tax savings per household.

“Tourism decisions ripple across lodging, retail, restaurants, workforce, and community services,” said Kathy Janega-Dykes, president and CEO of Visit Santa Barbara, at Wednesday’s summit. | Credit: Courtesy Visit Santa Barbara

Looking ahead, Janega-Dykes said the organization is focused on shaping growth that aligns with community values rather than overwhelming them.

She pointed to strategic planning efforts aimed at strengthening community trust through stakeholder engagement, while meeting evolving visitor expectations and remaining “authentic and competitive.”

More than 200 hospitality professionals, business leaders, and public officials attended the summit, including Santa Barbara County Supervisor Laura Capps and Santa Barbara City Councilmember Oscar Gutierrez.

The keynote economic outlook came from Chuck Davison, vice president of commercial strategy and partnerships at Tourism Economics, who described the current climate as a “slow to hire, slow to fire” economy.

Davison outlined national trends with direct local consequences, including the highest trade-weighted tariff rate since the 1930s, which he said is pushing up consumer prices while also raising federal revenue. Manufacturing, he noted, has been in a 10-month slide, while immigration and trade policy continue to ripple through labor markets.

At the same time, productivity gains from artificial intelligence are beginning to register, contributing an estimated 0.2 percent to GDP growth.

“The gap between high- and low-income households remains,” Davison said, noting that the top 10 percent of U.S. households now drive the majority of consumer spending. He cited $544 billion in annual leisure travel spending nationally, even as consumer confidence continues to lag.

“People are spending money,” Davison said. “But they’re not happy about it.”

Policy uncertainty further roughened the waters. Davison warned that a potential federal government shutdown tied to Department of Homeland Security funding could again rattle travel markets, noting that the last shutdown cost the industry an estimated $6 billion.

“The near outlook is soft and bumpy,” Davison said, describing an economy working through stubborn inflation, weaker labor markets, policy uncertainty, tepid investment, and weak sentiment. “But if you look farther down the path, the outlook is more promising,” with less uncertainty projected by 2027.

On the travel side, Davison said domestic travel is up 5.5 percent, TSA checkpoint volumes continue to rise, and hotel demand is approaching 2019 levels. Overseas visitation to the U.S., however, remains in decline — though the 2026 FIFA World Cup is expected to deliver a bump, with a projected 1.1 percent increase in international travel.

Caroline Beteta, president and CEO of Visit California, placed Santa Barbara within the statewide picture, noting that California remains the nation’s top tourism destination and that the Central Coast is outperforming much of the rest of the state.

“Growth is positive, but marginal,” Beteta said.

She highlighted Visit California’s current marketing campaign, The Ultimate Playground, aimed largely at families and repeat visitors. Scenes of calm waters, clear skies, and sun-soaked days filled the screen — imagery that, in this case, required little embellishment.

The summit closed with a more sober panel discussion on hospitality and retail trends, moderated by bouchon Santa Barbara owner Mitchell Sjerven, with panelists Lynn Mohrfeld of the California Hotel and Lodging Association and Rachel Michelin of the California Retailers Association. | Credit: Courtesy Visit Santa Barbara

The summit closed with a more sober panel discussion on hospitality and retail trends, moderated by bouchon Santa Barbara owner Mitchell Sjerven, with panelists Lynn Mohrfeld of the California Hotel and Lodging Association and Rachel Michelin of the California Retailers Association.

Among the dominant themes were regulatory pressure, rising operating costs, and the growing tension between labor standards and business sustainability.

Panelists pointed to Los Angeles’s recently approved ordinance phasing in a $30 hourly minimum wage by 2028 for hotel and airport workers — a move tied to preparations for the 2028 Olympic Games. The policy, which raises wages to $22.50 an hour this year with annual increases, has already set off a broader showdown with industry groups warning of job cuts, higher prices, and ripple effects across California’s hospitality sector.

Along similar lines, Mohrfeld noted the growing appeal of online marketplaces over brick-and-mortar storefronts, raising questions about whether small businesses can survive mounting labor and compliance costs.

The tone of the summit was fact driven and occasionally rosy — with a consistent message: tourism remains essential to the South Coast economy, even as the industry heads into choppier waters, navigating shifting economic currents, policy uncertainty, and tourists whose expectations continue to rise.