Montecito Gourmet | Photo: Courtesy

On a summery Friday, as the sunset began to bathe the mountains in a dewy glow, I pulled up to Montecito Gourmet by Village Cheese and Wine with a friend to kick off the weekend and write about their new evening menu. It seemed like a pretty straightforward story. However, as I walked into the sleek interior, freshly renovated with leather chairs and Edison bulbs, I was greeted by former County Supervisor Das Williams, who was enjoying a glass of rosé at the bar. I knew this wasn’t going to be your average restaurant review.

That’s because Montecito Gourmet is not your average deli, catering company, and now, wine bar. Yes, it has an excellent rating on Yelp and my tastebuds agree, but it’s the story behind it that completes the full meal. For starters, the café, originally known as Village Cheese and Wine has been in business for 53 years. When current owner Patrick Braid’s father, John Braid, the original proprietor, passed away, Patrick set aside his career as a venture capitalist and strategist for tech companies and returned to S.B. He took over the store with the aim to carry out his father’s legacy of creating a welcoming hub for all.

Braid could never have predicted just how integral this local lunch spot would be for the community, when on January 9, 2018, following the historic Thomas Fires, the debris flow hit Montecito, killing 23 people and leaving a wave of destruction and trauma in its wake. Despite safety warnings, Braid decided to keep the shop open in partnership with the CHP and Sheriff’s Department, who granted them 100 percent unfettered access to come in and out of the FEMA-designated disaster zone. Braid wanted to ensure that fire and rescue personnel had access to food, cold drinks, and clean restrooms.

“During the day of the debris flow, the shop was ground zero for these public servants. We hand-carved [more than] 100 sandwiches for hungry, thankful crews,” Braid said.

[Click to zoom] A peek inside Montecito Gourmet | Photo: Courtesy



Following the disaster, the shop also became a makeshift grocery store where isolated residents could get the goods they needed. With donations from Vons, Smart & Final, and Trader Joe’s, coupled with Braid’s dedication (he slept on the back couch and woke up to serve at all hours of the day or night), Montecito Gourmet was able to feed fire departments, the National Reserve, Swift Water Rescue, local police agencies, and residents all free of charge.

Which brings me back to why I’m at the bar on Friday night joined not only by Das Williams, but by former Santa Barbara County Fire Chief Tom Franklin, and Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown. This wasn’t my usual happy hour crowd, but I was instantly drawn into their stories about why this little haven in a shopping center off of Eucalyptus Lane keeps them coming back. As we sat down to a table together sharing a beautiful charcuterie board and local La Lieff rosé, I learned more about how they all joined together in the name of service during the mudslides and the bond they’ve built with one another and with Braid.

“Montecito Gourmet has always been about bringing people together around great food and drink,” Braid said. “As the daytime café and deli grew into a neighborhood hub, we kept hearing the same thing: ‘We wish you were open at night.’ Opening for evenings felt like a natural evolution — creating a relaxed, intimate space where guests can unwind, share gourmet salads, charcuterie, and cheese boards, caviar, oysters, crudo, and pinas paired with local [wines] and wines from around the world.”



Enjoying delightful imported salami and cheese, my new friends and I gushed about our love of the shop’s sandwiches, which reflect that indelible Montecito pride with names like the Butterfly Beach, Miramar, or my favorite, the San Ysidro, which has roast turkey, peppered salami, Havarti, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle served on fresh Röckenwagner sourdough. Their breakfast sandwiches also have a cult-following, especially the Para Grande, a savory and unique combination of Spanish chorizo, egg, and smoked Gouda, chive cream cheese, tomato, onion, and olive oil nestled in a Jack’s onion bagel. I enjoyed mine with a delightful and robust cappuccino.

Sandwiches are always a favorite at Montecito Gourmet | Photo: Courtesy

“You can’t go wrong with pairing a sandwich with the French Sancerre or local chardonnay from Santa Rita Hills,” Braid said. “Guests love that they can grab something quick or settle in and stay awhile.”

And stay awhile we did, chatting and diving into a variety of courses from a wildly fresh hamachi crudo to caviar blinis, fresh oysters, and more, until it was just me, my friend Emma, Patrick’s lovely partner Taylor Roberts, and Sheriff Brown finishing off our last pizza and wine pairing around 10 p.m.

I should specify that these cheesy flatbreads of magic aren’t just “pizzas,” they’re actually Roman-style pinsas, made by hand-pressing soy, wheat, and rice flour that’s fermented for 72 hours. This process gives it a cloud-like texture, crisp crust, and fluffy interior. With one bite of the Prosciutto di Parma Pinsa, which is layered generously with stracciatella di bufala, basil, arugula, olive oil, and aged balsamic, I was transported to Italy.

“Our inspiration comes from a blend of local and Mediterranean wine culture, California’s seasonal abundance, and the way people actually like to eat — simple, flavorful, and social,” Braid said. This all rang true with my visit as each bite of food seemed to expand in deliciousness as the conversation got deeper and strangers became friends.

“Whether it’s a casual glass of wine, a relaxed date night, or catching up with friends, the goal is for guests to slow down, connect, and feel genuinely cared for in the Montecito community,” Braid explained.

The company, Montecito Brands, reflects this attitude of care. The logo displays a bright lantern emanating from the Old Historic Montecito Firehouse paying homage to the resilience of the community and first responders and to honor the lives lost.

“Our mission is to offer premium gourmet consumable products, coffee, and wine to help families and communities ravaged by natural disasters,” Braid said. A portion of funds from their delightful small batch coffees — crafted by award-winning roaster Gayla Moore — and delightful wines — such as their Montecito Wine Company’s beautifully balanced Firehouse Cabernet — are earmarked for the Montecito Village Recovery Fund, the company’s nonprofit organization. Proceeds are also distributed to the Foodbank and other communities struck by natural disasters.

Some of the food at Montecito Gourmet | Photo: Courtesy

Food and wine time at Montecito Gourmet | Photo: Courtesy

Oysters at Montecito Gourmet | Photo: Courtesy

Caviar time at Montecito Gourmet | Photo: Courtesy

Some of the food boards at Montecito Gourmet | Photo: Courtesy

A lovely latte at Montecito Gourmet | Photo: Courtesy

So, the next time you order a satisfying breakfast sandwich or glass of Cab, you can take added comfort in the fact that those sips and bites are contributing to a good cause. For our last sips and bites, we devoured a heavenly affogato; fresh gelato is sprinkled with their delicious Montecito Coffee Company Firehouse espresso along with a drizzle of pistachios and caramel. We all agreed it was our favorite affogato ever. While everything we consumed was high quality and indeed delicious, I couldn’t help but think that the sweetness was amplified by these newfound friends. As we hugged goodbye, it was refreshing to see that, even though it was a later evening, the place was still buzzing.

“We’re rolling out wine tastings, happy-hour specials, themed dinner nights, and select live-music evenings,” Braid explained. “Our events are designed to feel intimate and fun — not overwhelming — so guests can enjoy great wine, great food, and great company.”

And I think that’s what it all comes down to. Sure, there are themed parties, bells, whistles, caviar, and champagne, but it’s the heart of this Montecito gem that will keep bringing me back to the table.

Montecito Gourmet by Village Wine & Cheese, 1485 E. Valley Rd., montecitogourmet.com