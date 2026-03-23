This edition of The Home Page was originally emailed to subscribers on March 22, 2026. To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up at independent.com/newsletter

We all have different ways to mark the seasons. For baseball fans, the spring equinox means spring training will soon turn into opening day for major league baseball! Zillow Gone Wild shows us a sprawling estate where it’s opening day all year ‘round. There’s nothing subtle about former MLB All Star Matt Holliday’s Stillwater Oklahoma abode. Set on more than 137 acres, the 7,500-square-foot property includes a two-level pool complex, guest house, cabana, barn, RV hookups, wine cellar, pond, putting green — and a full-size, professionally lit baseball field. Not just a home. A true home run.

Credit: Brie Williams

Spring cleaning usually means clearing the clutter. And while it’s deeply satisfying to fill a few bags for your favorite thrift store, experts suggest pausing before you part with every tchotchke. Here are six heirlooms worth holding onto — and clever ways to repurpose them. If, like me, some ideas spark more joy than others, you’ll appreciate the deeper dives in each section. Call it research. After all, what better excuse to delay the actual cleaning?



THIS WEEK’S COVER HOME:

Credit: Blake Bronstad

Situated on a full acre of land near both Franceschi Park and Parma Park, 1512 Hillcrest Road is a stunning mid-century modern retreat with this inspiring view. The grounds unfold as an open meadow — frequented by deer and alive with birdsong — ideal for wandering and unwinding. Inside, the primary suite features a generous sitting area with fireplace, an ensuite bath, and a private deck. The open kitchen flows seamlessly into the dining and living areas, all framed by sweeping mountain views. Offered by the David Kim Group at $2,875,000, and open today from 1-4 p.m. Bring your binoculars — you may want to linger.



FEATURED OPEN HOUSES:

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Prefer to welcome spring by the ocean? Look no further than this charmer on one of Summerland’s most desirable streets. 2525 Emerson is a light-filled three-bedroom, two-bath home designed for effortless indoor/outdoor living. Picture throwing open the french doors to watch dolphins pass by as the sun slips below the horizon. Offered by Jim Witmer, and open this afternoon from 1-4 p.m. Swing by on your way to — or from — the beach!

Credit: Liz McDermott

Headed toward the valley? Add this to your list. This Victorian-style home sits on a cul-de-sac near charming downtown Los Alamos. With five bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and more than 2400 square feet, it offers vaulted ceilings, a lush backyard, inviting front porch, mountain views, and a rose garden in bloom. 841 Coiner Court is offered by Cammy Pinoli at $1,035,000 and open from 1-3 p.m. today.



THIS WEEK’S OPEN HOUSES:



Check out even more open homes for you to peruse and tour today. Take a peek right here.



THIS WEEK’S ISSUE:



In case you haven’t heard: it’s Coffee Week — The Santa Barbara Independent’s inaugural celebration of our favorite morning ritual. If you haven’t picked up your print copy yet, here’s the full issue — both front and back. Thanks for reading, for sipping, and for making The Home Page part of your Sunday. Enjoy!