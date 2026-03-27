Silver

Credit: Courtesy

Some people wake up at 9 and sip coffee. Silver wakes up at 9 ready to conquer miles – and maybe brunch!

This two-year-old Husky is looking for an Adventure Associate to join him in running, hiking, and keeping life interesting. He’s working on his manners and loves training – because to him, learning is just another workout.

If you want a personal trainer who sheds and occasionally sings, Silver’s your guy.

Come meet Silver at our Santa Barbara campus. We are open for adoptions from 12 to 4:30 PM every day of the week except Wednesdays.

Santa Barbara Humane offers high-quality, affordable medical care, dog training, and adoption through its two campuses in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara. Walk-in adoption hours are from 12-4:30 PM every day except Wednesdays. All other services are by appointment only from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily. Make an appointment at http://www.sbhumane.org or call 805-964-4777.

Oopsy and Daisy

Credit: Courtesy

These two cuties are young sisters and they are both as sweet as two piggies could be. They have beautifully colorful coats of black, white, and red plus some lovely brindle in the mix. Daisy has the abyssinian breed swirls while Oopsy is mostly smooth-coated. This pair would be perfect for first-time guinea-pig adopters or great for the very piggie-experienced as well!

Augustus Gloop & Mike Teavee

Credit: Courtesy

This handsome pair of boy bunnies are named after characters from “Charlie & the Chocolate Factory.” Augustus is the large lionhead and for all his size he is the gentlest and most polite fellow. Mike is a white and black rhinelander mix. He is also gentle and easy-going, but stand back when he gets space to run, zoom and binkie! They both love to explore and race around when given free run and are also devoted bondmates to each other.

Oopsy & Daisy, Mike Teavee & Augustus Gloop, and many other sweet furries are available for adoption at BUNS (Bunnies Urgently Needing Shelter) All rabbits are spayed/neutered, vaccinated and micro-chipped before adoption. BUNS is located at SB County Animal Services on 5474 Overpass Rd. in Goleta, Open Tues-Sun from 1 – 4 p.m. and Saturday from 12 to 5 p.m., or by appointment. Go to http://www.bunssb.org, call (805) 683-0521, or email info@bunssb.org, for more info