Bringing the Sta. Rita Hills to Santa Barbara

Every summer, the Sta. Rita Hills Wine Alliance brings together growers, producers, and enthusiasts to celebrate the wines, vineyards, and people of the Sta. Rita Hills AVA with its signature Wine & Fire event. Held over four days each August, this beloved tradition captures the spirit of one of California’s most distinctive cool-climate regions through tastings, dinners, and its “Vintner of the Year” honors.

Wine & Fire 2025 | Photo: Jeremy Ball

Luckily for fans of the Sta. Rita Hills, there’s no need to wait until summer for a taste. In honor of the AVA’s 25th anniversary this year, the Alliance is bringing the Sta. Rita Hills directly to consumers with its Wine & Fire On The Road spring series, kicking off at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum on April 18.

Formerly known as Saunters & Sips, the reimagined event marks the first in a lineup of one-day regional tastings designed to connect the AVA’s producers with wine lovers beyond the Santa Ynez Valley. Featuring both trade- and consumer-focused tastings, Wine & Fire On The Road offers an opportunity to explore the region’s wines ahead of August’s main event — particularly appealing for those unable to travel to the summer festivities.

“Wine & Fire has always been about celebrating what makes the Sta. Rita Hills AVA so special — our cold oceanic climate, unique geography, and marine-based soils that support world-class pinot noirs, chardonnays, sparkling wines, and Rhône varieties that pair perfectly with wood-fired cuisine,” says Alliance President Laura Hughes, associate winemaker at Sanford Winery & Vineyards and owner/winemaker of Loubud Wines. “With On The Road, we’re bringing that energy directly to our local audience and creating new ways to engage with the region.”

Santa Barbara’s debut will highlight new and limited-release wines from 30 of the Alliance’s leading producers. General admission includes entry into the Grand Tasting, where consumers can meet and taste with participating wineries, as well as admission into the museum’s Casa Covarrubias, built in 1817. Live music from flamenco guitarist Grady DiPietro, local bites from Cheese Shop Santa Barbara, and wood-fired fare from Full of Life Flatbread round out the afternoon.

For a more immersive experience, limited VIP tickets offer access to an intimate tasting and seminar led by Master of Wine and Holus Bolus co-founder Amy Christine — one of only 419 Masters of Wine worldwide. VIP ticket holders can enjoy the comparative blind tasting of pinot noir from the Sta. Rita Hills, Burgundy, and Oregon, as well as the Sta. Rita Hills Sparkling Wine Deep Dive, featuring four winemaker panelists and their sparkling wines.

“The Alliance’s events are so meaningful to me because they bring together both the pioneers and the next generation of winemakers to showcase the exceptional quality of our cool-climate wines in the Sta. Rita Hills,” adds Hughes. “I’ve had the privilege of working alongside many of the region’s early leaders, and it’s exciting to see their legacy honored while introducing consumers to newer faces. The Sta. Rita Hills is one of the most exciting and distinct regions in the world, and I’m thrilled to share it with a broader audience this spring through these traveling events.”

Wine & Fire 2025 | Photo: Jeremy Ball

The Sta. Rita Hills AVA is located on the western edge of Santa Barbara County’s Santa Ynez Valley. Established in 2001, this coastal appellation has earned widespread acclaim for its cool-climate wines, particularly pinot noir and chardonnay. Shaped by a mix of complex soils — ranging from diatomaceous earth and marine sedimentary to sandy and clay loam soils — along with strong coastal influences such as fog and wind, the wines are defined by their bright minerality, vibrant acidity, and expressive character.

Santa Barbara’s Wine & Fire On The Road will take place Saturday, April 18 from 2-5 p.m. at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum. Tickets are $80 for General Admission and $100 for VIP, available via Eventbrite. Guests must be 21+. Wine & Fire On The Road will continue in Los Angeles on May 17 and Orange County on May 30. For more information, visit staritahills.com/events.