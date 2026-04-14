When Kerrilee Gore wrote and directed Stand by Mother, she had in mind two principles: conservation and unity. Santa Barbara has traditionally been a beacon of light and voice for the environmental movement. Most experts agree it launched right here from our shores after the devastating 1969 oil spill, which killed wildlife and blackened beaches.

Shelterbox U.S.A. President Kerri Murray carrying supplies shipped from Barbados to Jamaica last fall. Because of the pre-positioning of aid and supplies, and the short distance, they created far fewer emissions. | Photo: ShelterBox U.S.A.

ShelterBox U.S.A. is a nonprofit organization that works with disaster-affected communities to provide emergency shelter and essential items to people in crises. The organization recently partnered with film writer and director Kerrilee Gore to bring her creative vision and the core principles of their mission to the screen.

The film stars 24 local children, “who pour their hearts into the characters,” said Gore. “They all have very important messages for children and adults to hear. We live in the most beautiful community surrounded by magnificent nature.”

In the film, each character appears through a magical portal door, and through their movement and expression, these characters teach about how we can all help to protect our planet. These lessons include leading with love and empathy, important facts about recycling and conservation, disconnecting from technology, and seeing each other as one kind.

Gore hopes that this film will inspire audiences to act now to protect our planet.

“A little in our everyday life can go far. We must try to protect our futures and our children’s futures,” she said. “Who knows, maybe the next incredible activist may be sitting in that audience….”

ShelterBox U.S.A.’s wooden pallet being recycled in Morocco as a box spring to protect bedding against the damp ground. | Photo: ShelterBox U.S.A.



Stand by Mother is ShelterBox’s most recent project seeking to educate our next generation, in hopes the crucial message about protecting our planet reaches children.

Paul Vercammen’s father with birds. He cleaned them during the oil spill that spawned Santa Barbara’s oil movement. | Photo: Courtesy

“I think this film needs to be shown in schools around the country, it’s that moving and compelling in its sincere message about standing by Mother Earth instead of polluting it,” said Paul Vercammen, Communications Director for ShelterBox U.S.A.

The film’s premise deeply resonated with Vercammen, who grew up in Santa Barbara.

“I remember the horror of leaving the beach with blackened feet from all that spilled oil. I’m proud to say my father knew a lot about birds and on several occasions patiently used Q-tips, rags, and dish soap to clean the tar out of their feathers,” he said. “The film Stand by Mother honors the legacy of those early Santa Barbara environmentalists and my father.”

The film invites audiences of all ages to consider our shared responsibility to protect the world we call home. Ahead of Earth Day, on April 17, ShelterBox U.S.A. is collaborating with the Alcazar Theatre in Carpinteria at 7 p.m. to show the 50-minute film for free, followed by a brief Q&A.

Alcazar Theatre is located at 4916 Carpinteria Avenue, Carpinteria. To purchase tickets, click here.