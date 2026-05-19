Goleta and Buellton police officers celebrated National Distracted Driving Awareness Month by ticketing 157 drivers in April.

First-time offenders caught driving while holding a cell phone in one hand were fined $151.40, but had no points added to their driving record. For second-time offenders, the fine is $266 but with a point added.

According to Sergeant Noel Rivas, driving while texting or even looking at one’s phone elicits the same behavior as “someone who is intoxicated.” The law does not allow drivers to hold their phone or other electronic devices while driving, not even if the light is red. If it’s that urgent, Rivas said, pull over to the side of the road. All it takes to miss seeing that bicyclist or pedestrian, he added, is one distracted second.