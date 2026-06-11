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A guardrail and rumple strip project on US 101 near the Casitas Pass off-ramp in Santa Barbara is set to begin overnight Sunday, June 14.

Travelers may encounter overnight intermittent southbound US 101 lane closures near the Casitas Pass off-ramp from 9 pm to 6 am. In addition to the overnight work, travelers may encounter intermittent daytime shoulder closures.

Travelers are advised to plan accordingly and anticipate possible delays. Use caution when traveling through active work zones and to allow additional travel time when traffic control operations are in effect.

This project will extend guardrail and add rumble strips to existing facilities in the area of the Casitas Pass off-ramp. The project is expected to be completed by early July.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: X/Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram at: Caltrans_D5.