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What began during the AIDS crisis with one volunteer cooking meals in her own kitchen, Food From the Heart has grown into a community-powered lifeline for more than 150 medically vulnerable South Coast residents. The Victor and Susan Schaff Family Foundation has awarded a $10,000 grant to Food From The Heart to help sustain this uniquely volunteer-driven effort delivering nutritious meals to low-income, homebound individuals from Carpinteria to Goleta.

Each week, 60 to 80 volunteers prepare and deliver meals to 156 clients — enough food to last up to five days — enabling individuals recovering from serious illness or surgery to remain safely at home. The Schaff Family Foundation’s grant helps cover the cost of food and packaging.

By providing nutritious meals at no cost, the program eases a major financial strain for clients facing serious health challenges. With fewer worries about how to cover the cost of food, they are better able to pay for rent, purchase essential medications, and concentrate on recovery.

“What most impressed us was how many meals this nonprofit provides on such a lean budget,” said Victor Schaff. “Equally compelling is the way the program brings friends and neighbors together to support people who might otherwise be isolated during serious health challenges.”

Through their second Harvest program, volunteers regularly harvest fresh fruit from backyard trees and local orchards — a uniquely grassroots feature that reflects the organization’s deep community roots. “From scheduling harvests to delivery logistics, volunteers make our work possible,” said Board Chair Kelly Onnen. “Just as important is the regular client contact, which helps us stay connected and monitor their well-being.”

Food From The Heart operates on an annual budget of approximately $480,000 and welcomes donations to sustain and expand its services. Individuals interested in volunteering or learning more may contact Food From The Heart at info@sbfoodfromtheheart.com or via phone at (805) 334-5292.

Founded in 2021, the Victor and Susan Schaff Family Foundation supports organizations serving vulnerable or at-risk individuals, habitats and animals. Over the past three years, the foundation has awarded 120 grants totaling $1 million.