Senior Expo of Santa Barbara is Back! Exhibitor Registration Opens June 15

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SANTA BARBARA, CA, June 12, 2026 —Live music, health screenings, and hundreds of smiling faces: it’s almost time for the 35th Annual Senior Expo of Santa Barbara! The largest active aging fair in Santa Barbara County returns on Wednesday, October 14, 2026 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Earl Warren Showgrounds. The deadline to register as a sponsor or exhibitor is August 1, 2026.

Exhibitor registration opens Monday, June 15, and space is expected to fill quickly! Organizations that serve older adults and caregivers are encouraged to register early to secure their booth. With over 110 exhibitors, the Expo offers a valuable opportunity to connect directly with community members and network with local aging service providers.

“This event is a celebration of healthy aging and community connection,” said Lisa Brabo, CEO of Family Service Agency. “The Senior Expo brings together a vibrant mix of services, screenings, and joyful experiences, all in one place. It’s truly a one-of-a-kind event that supports the well-being of Santa Barbara’s older adults and caregivers.”

From free haircuts to resource-rich exhibits, the Expo offers something for everyone. Attendees can explore over 110 booths, visit the Caregivers Café and take advantage of health screening services. Admission is just $5 per person and tickets will be available at the door.

For exhibitor registration and event updates, visit http://www.seniorexposb.com.