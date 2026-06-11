Supervisor Roy Lee is inviting residents from across Santa Barbara County to gather in downtown Santa Barbara and cheer on the U.S. Men’s National Team during two free FIFA World Cup watch parties at the Santa Barbara Public Library Plaza.

The events, co-hosted by Santa Barbara County 1st District Supervisor Roy Lee, Santa Barbara Public Library and the City of Santa Barbara, will feature live broadcasts of two crucial USMNT group-stage matches on a large outdoor screen at the Library Plaza, located at 40 E. Anapamu Street.

The events are free and open to the public. Artificial grass will be laid in the library plaza to create a soccer atmosphere and provide comfort. Attendees are encouraged to bring family and friends and arrive early to enjoy the festivities before kickoff.

“The world is coming to the United States for the biggest sporting event on the planet,” said Supervisor Roy Lee. “And we have two teams training right here in Santa Barbara County. These watch parties are an opportunity to celebrate the World Cup and cheer on Team USA with friends and neighbors.”

The United States opens its World Cup campaign against Paraguay on June 12, and concludes group play against Türkiye on June 25.

“Santa Barbara is a community that loves coming together for a good party,” Lee said. “Whether you’re a lifelong soccer fan or just looking for a fun night out, everyone is welcome. We’ll see you there!”

Event Information

World Cup Watch Party – USA vs. Paraguay

Friday, June 12, 2026

Library Plaza 40 E. Anapamu St., Santa Barbara Watch

Party Opens: 5:00 p.m.

Kickoff: 6:00 p.m.

World Cup Watch Party – USA vs. Türkiye

Thursday, June 25, 2026

Library Plaza 40 E. Anapamu St., Santa Barbara

Watch Party Opens: 6:00 p.m.

Kickoff: 7:00 p.m.