Real estate comes with long hours, tight deadlines, plentiful personalities, and never-ending negotiations. Imagine navigating all of that with your dad — or your son — watching over your shoulder every step of the way.

This Father’s Day, we asked three Santa Barbara father-son Realtor teams what it’s like to work side by side. From generational differences and good-natured rivalries to stories of mentorship and matching wardrobes, these dynamic duos shared all, complete with a couple of dad jokes, naturally.

Chris and Mike Agnoli | Credit: Courtesy



Chris and Mike Agnoli, Sun Coast Real Estate



Chris and Mike Agnoli have been working together as a father-son real estate team for the past four and a half years. They say that building a team together was “an easy decision. Real estate has always been a natural part of our conversations, so transitioning into working together professionally felt seamless.”

What is your favorite part about working together?

Mike: The best part is the trust and communication. I know he truly wants what’s best for me, which has been incredibly valuable as I continue to learn and grow in the business. Being able to receive honest feedback, whether positive or constructive, is something I really appreciate.

Chris: We know each other very well, which helps us move quickly and stay fully aligned for our clients. It’s incredibly rewarding to go through the process together, from guiding clients through key decisions to celebrating successful closings as a family. We truly enjoy working side by side.

Any funny, awkward or unexpected moments to share?

Mike: Some of the funniest moments are when we show up to a meeting or the office unintentionally dressed almost identically, with the same shirt color, the same pants color, and sometimes even matching from head to toe. Everyone we run into notices and has something to say about it. I’d like to think he’s picked up a bit of my sense of style over the years.

Any challenges?

Chris: Real estate is a fast-paced industry, and because we’re both passionate about what we do, it’s easy for business conversations to carry over into family time. Over the years, we’ve learned how to communicate effectively, navigate disagreements, and make decisions quickly.

Anything else you’d like to share?

Mike: We’ve found that our strengths complement each other well: experience and deep market knowledge on one side, and energy, technology, and a fresh perspective on the other. Building a team together was an easy decision. We stay focused on what’s best for our clients.

Mike and Kyle Richardson, Richardson Real Estate Services

Mike and Kyle Richardson | Credit: Courtesy



Mike Richardson founded Richardson Real Estate Services in 1978. His son Kyle joined him in the business in 2011, and they’ve been known locally as “The Richardson Team” ever since. With more than 15 years as partners, they are clearly the veteran dad/son team in town.

What is your favorite part about working together?

Mike: My favorite part is knowing that our clients benefit from two very different perspectives. We approach problems differently, and that often leads to better solutions. I have enjoyed seeing Kyle grow professionally and knowing that the business I’ve spent my life building will continue serving the community long after I am gone. It’s especially rewarding when veteran peers in the business tell me how impressed they are by him. I’m a very proud father.

Kyle: The best part is that we genuinely care about getting the best results for our clients, and we can challenge each other’s thinking without worrying about hurting feelings. If one of us sees something differently, we’ll say it point blank. Plus, it’s pretty special to spend every day working alongside your dad. I know that someday I will look back on these years and be very grateful for the time with him and the mentorship I have received.

Any funny, awkward, or unexpected moments to share?

Mike: Oh, there have been plenty of them over the years! One that has occurred on numerous occasions … people will mistake us for brothers. I consider this a great compliment. Kyle, on the other hand, considers it one of life’s more humbling experiences.

Kyle: I love that we can be in the middle of a serious discussion regarding a multimillion-dollar transaction, and five minutes later, we’re laughing at cute videos of my children playing in the backyard. It’s a great way for us to ease the tension when things get stressful. As you can imagine, we also know how to push each other’s buttons. Dad, for example, has a little OCD over cleanliness, so if I really want to bug him, I’ll sprinkle crumbs on his office chair before he comes in.

Any challenges?

Mike: Like any family business, separating work from personal life can be challenging. Real estate doesn’t stop at 5 p.m., and neither do our conversations. Family dinners can quickly turn into discussions about inspections, appraisals, and escrow deadlines. So, it can be hard to completely detach from work.

Kyle: The biggest challenges are the things that are out of our control. We can’t control the general market conditions, economy, interest rates, weather, or personalities. So, to compensate, we fine-tune and hyperfocus on the things we can control. The property condition, marketing materials, purchase contracts, escrow timeline, inspection reports, and disclosures.

Who works harder?

Mike: I worked harder for the first 45 years. Kyle can have the next 45! That’s only fair. Of course, if either of us ever announced retirement, the other one would probably just laugh and say, “See you on Monday.”

Kyle: I always tell people that Dad has a few decades’ head start, so I’m still trying to catch up. The truth is we’re both wired the same way. Neither of us are very good at sitting still, and neither of us knows how to leave work completely at the office.

Anything else you’d like to share?

Mike: Real estate has always been about relationships. The transactions are important, but the relationships are what matter most. One of the greatest rewards has been helping multiple generations of the same family over the years.

Kyle: Santa Barbara is a small community built on trust and reputation. We never take for granted that people choose us to represent them in one of the most important financial decisions of their life. We feel incredibly fortunate to do what we love, work together every day, and serve the community we call home.

Bob and Braden Curtis, Village Properties Realtors

Bob and Braden Curtis | Credit: Courtesy



Bob and Braden Curtis both started their careers at the same age. Bob launched his real estate career 40 years ago at 26, and last year, Braden followed suit, joining Village Properties at age 26 as well. The father-son team has been working together for nearly a year.

What is your favorite part about working together?

Bob: After Braden went away to college and moved into his own home, I did not see him as much. Now, I get to see him and spend time with him every day. Braden is a really enjoyable person to be around and has a great sense of humor. I really like the idea of passing on my knowledge to a new generation and am thrilled with the idea of turning over my business when I retire in 10 years instead of just walking away from it.

Braden: My favorite part has been getting to see firsthand just how good my dad is at what he does. Growing up, I knew he was respected in the industry, but actually working alongside him and seeing how he handles clients, negotiations, and relationships has given me a whole new appreciation for what he’s built over the last 40 years.

Any funny, awkward, or unexpected moments to share?

Bob: Braden has given me great feedback on my presentation skills, which may have been difficult for him to do. Basically, he has told me that I tend to talk too much when meeting with new prospective clients. I have taken his constructive criticism to heart.

Braden: Watching my dad navigate social media has been pretty entertaining. We definitely come from different generations when it comes to marketing, so there have been some funny learning moments along the way.

One unexpected moment was using AI to help save a nearly $3 million real estate deal. It’s a good example of how combining my dad’s experience with newer technology can sometimes produce great results.

Any challenges?

Bob: I’ve been a sole practitioner for almost 40 years, so a big challenge has been learning to delegate. I’m not used to having someone to lean on.

Braden: The biggest challenge for me has been trying to absorb 40 years of knowledge and experience. Sometimes it feels like drinking from a fire hose. The good news is that I get to learn from someone who’s seen just about every market condition and transaction scenario imaginable.

Who works harder?

Bob: I think I work harder during the week because I have a hard time delegating and Braden is still learning the ropes. He definitely works harder on the weekends as he holds our listings open.

Braden: My dad, without question. Most days, I’m just trying to keep up.

Anything else you’d like to share?

Bob: When Braden started working with me, I was concerned with how my previous clients would react. I thought they might mistakenly think that I was stepping back and turning things over to him. It turns out that I had nothing to worry about. Without exception, my clients love Braden and view our teamwork as a benefit.

Braden: It’s kind of special that we both started our real estate careers at age 26. We took different paths to get there, but we ended up beginning our careers in the same profession at the same age. Having the opportunity to learn from my dad has been incredibly rewarding.