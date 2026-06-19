Credit: Courtesy









Lisandra

Lisandra is such a beautiful guinea pig girl! She is an unusual and delightful Teddy mix breed who is a little shy and a lot cute! She does like to be cuddled and settles down happily with pets and treats. Lisandra could become the bonded friend of another female or be an “only piggy” to a devoted and adoring human family. She is waiting patiently for the forever home she so richly deserves!

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Charles

Charles is a super cute and special bunny. He is curious and lively but likes to feel safe as he has impaired vision. However this doesn’t slow him down one bit! He enjoys his time out and about and you might catch him doing binkies and zoomies. Charles would prefer to be the only pet in the house, though he could make a good companion for your single rabbit. He will thrive with a dedicated adopter who understands his special needs.

Lisandra, Charles and many other sweet furries are available for adoption at BUNS (Bunnies Urgently Needing Shelter) All rabbits are spayed/neutered, vaccinated and micro-chipped before adoption. BUNS is located at SB County Animal Services on 5474 Overpass Rd. in Goleta, Open Tues-Sun from 1 – 4 p.m. and Saturday from 12 to 5 p.m., or by appointment. Go to http://www.bunssb.org, call (805) 683-0521, or email info@bunssb.org, for more info.

Miranda has seen things.

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She has gazed into the cosmic void, consulted the ancient texts, and somehow knows your future.

Your future includes petting a cat named Miranda, telling everyone how smart she is, and having surprisingly deep conversations with a ten-month-old feline.

Miranda is friendly, affectionate, and loves being with her people. She’s curious, clever, and enjoys both attention and mental stimulation. Like many great thinkers, she can occasionally become overstimulated and does best with someone who understands her cues.

The prophecy is simple: you meet Miranda, you adore Miranda, and then you adopt Miranda.

You can meet Miranda at our Santa Maria Campus. We are open for adoptions from 12 to 4:30 PM every day of the week except Wednesdays.

Santa Barbara Humane offers high-quality, affordable medical care, dog training, and adoption through its two campuses in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara. Walk-in adoption hours are from 12-4:30 PM every day except Wednesdays. All other services are by appointment only from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily. Make an appointment at http://www.sbhumane.org or call 805-964-4777.