ONE805LIVE! Adds Slightly Stoopid to Star-Studded Lineup

Southern California reggae-rock band Slightly Stoopid has been added to the lineup for this year’s ONE805LIVE!, the annual benefit concert supporting Santa Barbara County’s first responders.

The band will perform during the two-day event, scheduled for September 25–26 at Kevin Costner’s oceanside Carpinteria property. Costner will again serve as host of the fundraiser, which provides emergency grants, equipment funding, and mental wellness resources for local firefighters, law enforcement officers, and other first responders.

Slightly Stoopid joins a lineup that includes Pat Benatar, Neil Giraldo, George Thorogood, The Fray, The Four Tops, Alan Parsons, and Kevin Costner & Modern West.

Slightly Stoopid at the Bowl (July 25, 2014) | Credit: Paul Wellman (file)

Slightly Stoopid at the Bowl (July 25, 2014) | Credit: Paul Wellman (file)

Slightly Stoopid at the Bowl (July 25, 2014) | Credit: Paul Wellman (file)

Slightly Stoopid at the Bowl (July 25, 2014) | Credit: Paul Wellman (file)

Slightly Stoopid at the Bowl (July 25, 2014) | Credit: Paul Wellman (file)

Slightly Stoopid at the Bowl (July 25, 2014) | Credit: Paul Wellman (file)

Slightly Stoopid at the Bowl (July 25, 2014) | Credit: Paul Wellman (file)

Slightly Stoopid at the Bowl (July 25, 2014) | Credit: Paul Wellman (file)

Slightly Stoopid at the Bowl (July 25, 2014) | Credit: Paul Wellman (file)

Slightly Stoopid at the Bowl (July 25, 2014) | Credit: Paul Wellman (file)

Slightly Stoopid at the Bowl (July 25, 2014) | Credit: Paul Wellman (file)

Slightly Stoopid at the Bowl (July 25, 2014) | Credit: Paul Wellman (file)

Slightly Stoopid at the Bowl (July 25, 2014) | Credit: Paul Wellman (file)

Slightly Stoopid at the Bowl (July 25, 2014) | Credit: Paul Wellman (file)

Formed in Ocean Beach, San Diego, in 1995 by childhood friends Miles Doughty and Kyle McDonald, Slightly Stoopid has built a career around its fusion of reggae, rock, blues, funk, hip-hop, and punk influences. The seven-member band has released 13 albums, performed at festivals including Coachella and Lollapalooza, and developed a dedicated audience through decades of touring.

In a press release, ONE805 CEO Kirsten Cavendish Weston-Smith said the addition of Slightly Stoopid strengthens what is expected to be the organization’s biggest concert lineup yet.

The fundraiser has grown into a signature Santa Barbara County charity event, bringing nationally known performers to a coastal setting while raising money for the people who serve the community.

Cavendish Weston-Smith called the event “an extraordinary weekend of music, purpose and community — a once-in-a-lifetime lineup in a once-in-a-lifetime setting.”

Tickets and VIP cabana packages are available through ONE805. For more information, visit one805.org.