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You’d get dizzy tracking how Eric Sonquist impacted so many corners of Santa Barbara, from his quarter-century career at UCSB, where he served as CFO of the university’s foundation and dedicated his expertise to Arts & Lectures, to his time serving the Santa Barbara Bowl, where he was critical in fundraising for the venue’s modernization.
But Sonquist, who died at age 71 on June 14, will be most fondly remembered by Santa Barbara’s winemakers, as his dedication to the region’s culinary crusade goes back decades. Officially, he served for the Santa Barbara Vintners Foundation and the Sta. Rita Hills Winegrowers Alliance, though he may have been more critical as a connective tissue and encouraging force through the generations.
“Perhaps it was being raised in a Quaker household that imbued Eric with a sense of social responsibility, to which all of us in Santa Barbara are beneficiaries,” said pioneering vintner Richard Sanford, whose co-founding of Sanford & Benedict Vineyard in the early 1970s set the stage for the growth to come. “He was an indefatigable organizer and fundraiser for numerous charitable organizations. Wine was his love second only to his family. Even in tough times, Eric always had a smile and words of encouragement.”
After meeting Eric and his wife, Anita, together in the early 1990s, Frank Ostini of the Hitching Post II became a particularly close friend. Frank and his wife, Jami, would often join the Sonquists at Bowl concerts, including the legendary Paul McCartney concert in September, which would be their last together.
“Eric was the glue that kept his personal, business, and community relationships so vital and everlasting,” said Ostini, who was especially proud of the 2016 anniversary of the Sanford & Benedict Vineyard that Sonquist spearheaded. “It was so special to have him in our lives, and his mark on us will live on always.”
With his background in finance — Sonquist even ran for county treasurer many years ago — he was quick to offer sage advice when it came to the boring business side of the wine industry. But he wasn’t afraid to get his hands dirty either.
“I am forever grateful for his willingness and availability during my most challenging harvests when I was desperate for extra help,” said Kathy Joseph of Fiddlehead Cellars. “He jumped in, literally, with devotion to the most important little details, without complaint about the long hours, messy cleanup, and exhausting activities. Eric is irreplaceable!”
Bryan Babcock, another Sta. Rita Hills pioneer, called him more than just a friend. “He was pure cognoscenti with a smile on his face,” said Babcock. “Every time I saw him, I would muse, ‘If only we had a million like him.’ ”
Like Ostini, Bob Lindquist met Sonquist in the early 1990s after he started making his Qupé wine with Au Bon Climat’s Jim Clendenen in a warehouse on Bien Nacido Vineyard. “He was such a warm, friendly, and curious-about-wine guy,” recalled Lindquist. “We became friends, and he was just one of those guys I was always happy to see, always so positive, and always so curious to learn more about wine and specifically what we were doing.”
Lindquist’s most enduring memory of Sonquist relates to the 2005 death of their mutual friend, the wine writer Bob Senn. Lindquist happened to be with Senn when he died, and was asked to speak at the gathering, where Sonquist was the emcee.
“As I was trying to gather my thoughts, with emotions running high, Eric put his arm around my shoulder and said, ‘Just tell them about Bob’s last day like you told it to me,’ ” said Lindquist. “It was that clear-eyed moment of compassion that I will never forget.”
Sonquist’s impact extended into the restaurant community as well. “The man with a permanent positive disposition is how I will remember Eric most,” said Mitchell Sjerven, owner of the downtown Santa Barbara restaurant bouchon. “The Dude [as he was known to many] seemingly never had a bad day, or at least didn’t show it. He’s one of a rare few I believe could’ve taken over maître d’ responsibilities with no training as he was just hardwired to exude hospitality. He remembered details about your family that you mentioned in passing years ago and his only concern when dining out with friends was to be sure they all had a good time. His infectious joy will be missed at our table.”
Many are taking inspiration from how Eric faced the end of his own life, as he’d been fighting lung cancer for some time before having a stroke in January. ”Eric showed me so much courage as he fought health issues,” said Ostini. “He was determined to appreciate every moment, every friend, every day as he recognized how lucky we all are to live here and to have each other.”
Sanford agreed. “His faith and resilience dealing with adversity in declining health with grace and dignity should be an inspiration to us all,” he said. “He was a trusted and loyal dear friend who will be sorely missed.”
Food & Drink To-Dos
My inbox is overflowing with interesting food and drink things to do. Here are some of the best, abbreviated to just the very basics, listed in chronological order.
Third Window 10th Anniversary Party: There are some last-minute tickets still available for the brewery’s bash, with Carolina pit BBQ and wagyu beef, at FP Ranch in Los Olivos this Sat., Jul. 11. $95. Click here for tickets.
Tiki Thursday @ Pony Cocktails + Kitchen: This Santa Ynez restaurant is now a tiki bar every Thursday, with themed drinks and bites. Details here.
10th Anniversary Tamale Class: Richard Lambert celebrates a decade of his “Secrets of a Tamale Chef” class on Sat., Jul. 18, 1-2:30 p.m. at the Free Methodist Church, 1435 Cliff Dr. $65 suggested donation. Click here.
Rosewood Miramar’s Bounty Series: Sommelier Rob Smits continues his impressive “Bounty” series of casual winemaker dinners at the Miramar, with dates announced through October. Next up, July 23 with Outward Wines. $155. Details and tickets here.
Duyen Ha x Dom’s Taverna: Modern Vietnamese culinary superstar Duyen Ha brings seven courses of her cuisine to Dom’s Taverna for two collab dinners, Jul. 28 and 29. $184 (includes tax and tip). Click here to reserve.
Santa Maria BBQ Master Class: The Hitching Post’s Frank Ostini and Jesus Montaro will teach you how to cook over an open fire. Sun., Aug. 2, 3-6 p.m., at Hitching Post 2, Buellton. $70. Click here for details and tickets.
Taste of the Santa Ynez Valley: This series of events throughout the Santa Ynez Valley is happening October 1 to 4, and they sell out super fast, especially the dinners. Check the schedule and get your tickets now.
From Our Table
Here are some stories you may have missed:
- Tiana Molony on recent accolades from another publication for The Speakeasy at San Ysidro Ranch.
- Meaghan Clark Tiernan on chalk artist Elisa Jay’s ethereal work at The Hilt.
- Leslie Dinaberg gets an early taste of Santa Barbara’s first Mendocino Farms.
- Anya McCue covers a former cannabis entrepreneur’s new wellness brand TruBond.
- Leslie also writes about the plans for the State of Mind Café on State Street.
- I wrote about the second phase of The Ellwood at Goleta Beach, with the coming of Little Woody’s.
Premier Events
Fri, Jul 10
12:00 AM
Santa Barbara
The A250! American Revolution Experience Exhibit
Thu, Jul 16
5:30 PM
Santa Barbara
Art4Grief & Meaning: Expressive Painting Part 1 and Part 2
Sun, Jul 19
10:00 AM
Santa Barbara
Art4Grief & Meaning: Expressive Painting Part 1 and Part 2
Tue, Jul 21
5:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Chris Potter: One Night Only Art Show and Sale
Wed, Jul 15
12:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Couture Pattern Museum Zoom Conversation: From Atelier to Runway, How to Build Visibility
Wed, Jul 15
7:30 PM
Santa Barbara
Jeremy Denk in Recital – George Li to Perform Instead of Jeremy Denk
Fri, Jul 17
11:00 AM
Santa Barbara
Italian Pottery Outlet’s Sidewalk SALE!
Fri, Jul 17
11:00 AM
Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara Antique & Vintage Show
Sat, Jul 18
10:00 AM
SANTA BARBARA
Paw Patrol Day!
Sat, Jul 18
11:00 AM
Santa Barbara
Good Trouble Lives On – S.B. Protest
Sat, Jul 18
11:00 AM
Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara Antique & Vintage Show
Sat, Jul 18
7:00 PM
Goleta
R!OT DØG in Concert
Sun, Jul 19
11:00 AM
Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara Antique & Vintage Show
Sun, Jul 19
1:00 PM
Santa Barbara
The Magical Mystical Karaoke Tour
Fri, Jul 10 12:00 AM
Santa Barbara
The A250! American Revolution Experience Exhibit
Thu, Jul 16 5:30 PM
Santa Barbara
Art4Grief & Meaning: Expressive Painting Part 1 and Part 2
Sun, Jul 19 10:00 AM
Santa Barbara
Art4Grief & Meaning: Expressive Painting Part 1 and Part 2
Tue, Jul 21 5:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Chris Potter: One Night Only Art Show and Sale
Wed, Jul 15 12:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Couture Pattern Museum Zoom Conversation: From Atelier to Runway, How to Build Visibility
Wed, Jul 15 7:30 PM
Santa Barbara
Jeremy Denk in Recital – George Li to Perform Instead of Jeremy Denk
Fri, Jul 17 11:00 AM
Santa Barbara
Italian Pottery Outlet’s Sidewalk SALE!
Fri, Jul 17 11:00 AM
Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara Antique & Vintage Show
Sat, Jul 18 10:00 AM
SANTA BARBARA
Paw Patrol Day!
Sat, Jul 18 11:00 AM
Santa Barbara
Good Trouble Lives On – S.B. Protest
Sat, Jul 18 11:00 AM
Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara Antique & Vintage Show
Sat, Jul 18 7:00 PM
Goleta
R!OT DØG in Concert
Sun, Jul 19 11:00 AM
Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara Antique & Vintage Show
Sun, Jul 19 1:00 PM
Santa Barbara
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