Anybody visiting Old Town Goleta in the next few weeks might be pleased to find a small crew working away on a new mural at one of the most prominent spots in the area, completing a piece that was commissioned by the City of Goleta in collaboration with the Carpeteria retail shop and Foundation Press founder and artist Curtis Crawshaw.

Crawshaw, who grew up in Goleta and still lives in town, said he was honored to get a chance to work on a mural that will stand at the entrance to the city’s most historic neighborhood. The mural, which was designed with the help of multiple local artists, is packed with Easter eggs that symbolize the locale, from references to the Chumash who originally inhabited the region to nods to the city’s agricultural roots and a depiction of Crawshaw’s artistic alias, Hello Coyote.

“I used to dream about doing this wall,” Crawshaw told the Independent. “It is a pure honor. I just hope it can be a gift to the community.”

The Foundation Press crew — including Crawshaw’s family and friends, Operations Manager Alex Ramirez, and a few volunteers from around the community — have been working on the mural between rainy days for the past week and a half, spending afternoons and early evenings hand-painting the design onto the wall with the help of a projector.

The design itself is a “true Goleta mural,” Crawshaw said. The text reading “Welcome to Old Town Goleta” is reminiscent of early lemon-packing crates, and every plant and animal featured — from the lemons, avocados, and California poppies to monarch butterflies, sea lions, and cormorants — are native to the area.

Artist Curtis Crawshaw (Hello Coyote) painting the outlines of flowers from the scissor lift over looking the Kellogg and Hollister Ave intersection. | Credit: Elaine Sanders

Each element of the design is meant to be authentic to the Goleta experience. Indigenous artists helped ensure the Chumash and their tomols were depicted correctly, and the team added in local nostalgia such as the historic Barnsdall-Rio Grande Service Station, the old boat lift at the Goleta pier, and a chugging train that pays homage to the railroad and station that helped the city grow into its current form.

“It was really important to get the details just right,” Crawshaw said.

The mural team has been working toward the final product for several months, after hearing about the potential partnership between the city and Carpeteria Carpet One Floor & Home, a longtime retail space at the corner of Hollister and Kellogg Avenue. Foundation Press, which has its screen printing and design studio in Old Town, was brought on to complete the mural after the first lead artist had to step away from the project.

The Kellogg Ave sidewalk was bustling with painters on Tuesday night. | Credit: Elaine Sanders

The crew has been busy at work since last week, trying to work with the wet weather after overcoming some early stumbles with permitting. Crawshaw has been spending hours up on a crane, perfecting details to the eight-color mural while leading a team that has gained some additional help from neighborhood residents.

“The community’s been so cool,” Crawshaw said. The painting crew often hears honks of approval from folks driving by, and one of the most dedicated volunteers has been an Old Town resident who just happened to be walking by when he asked to help. “It’s something that you hope will be true, and I’m just so grateful.”

The mural will likely be finished in the next few weeks. The City of Goleta helped fund the project through the city’s $120,000 “Old Town Pride of Place Grant Program,” intended to help businesses make improvements that enhance the appearance, character, and vitality of Old Town.

“Beyond its visual impact, the mural reflects the value of local partnerships in shaping the places people live, work, and gather,” read an announcement released by the city. “By bringing together a local business, artists, and community members, the project will contribute to the continued revitalization of Old Town and create something lasting for Goleta.”