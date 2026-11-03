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Santa Barbara’s Max and Elaine Schott Die One Day Apart

Max Schott Was a UCSB Creative Writing Professor and Author of ‘Murphy’s Romance’; Elaine Schott Was Violinist with Santa Barbara Symphony

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Tue Nov 03, 2026 | 9:37am
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Elaine (left) and Max Schott, with their daughter Kate Schott | Credit: Tom Moore

Writer Max Schott died on October 28 while in hospice care in Ojai; his wife, Elaine, who had also been in hospice, died the next day, their friend Tom Moore reported.

Elaine Schott was a violinist with the Santa Barbara Symphony and a well-known teacher of the instrument. Max was also a teacher, known best perhaps as a beloved writing instructor at the College of Creative Studies at UC Santa Barbara, the inspiration for any number of young writers.

His novel about a horse trainer, Murphy’s Romance, was made into a film in 1985 starring Sally Field and James Garner, what John Wilson called “a movie about as far removed from the book as moonshine is from the moon” in previewing a talk by Schott in the Independent in 2007. Schott’s essays and novels reflected what he knew best: horses and the life around them, as he was a serious rodeo rider in his early days. 

Schott wrote a column for the Independent in the early ’90s, and his work last appeared in the paper in 2025, in part a remembrance of Ralph Camarillo, from whom a 15-year-old Max learned to train horses:

Ralph urged his gelding up next to her reached down took hold of the reins — though she didn’t look inclined to run off —

I might have seen Ralph’s face
From fear (if I were dead or even badly injured my uncle would not like it) —

Relieved and then angry —
Anger and self blame
(Send a boy to do a man’s job) —
That’s what happens when you let a boy do a man’s job —

My seriousness about the job we were trying to do made him smile —
I was alive and evidently unhurt —

In thinking about Ralph I don’t want to make him into a better man than he was —
Or a worse —
He was a hero to me — a hero and not an angel —
I want to see him clearly —
Look back and see him more clearly than I do —

Tue Nov 03, 2026 | 20:52pm
https://www.independent.com/2026/11/03/santa-barbaras-max-and-elaine-schott-die-one-day-apart/

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