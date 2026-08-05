It was a boiling weekend. The sun beat down across the pavement — blinding, uninviting, unforgiving. Amps, instruments, and microphones covered the scene.

Who knew that tucked into the far corner of Carpinteria, punk bands and skateboarders were holding out in the heat for the second annual Summer Slam festival?

This year’s event held August 1 and 2 at the Carpinteria Skate Park brought together families, skaters, and punk fans for two days of skate competitions, raffle giveaways, food, and music that transformed the park into a loud, sweat-soaked scene.

Roughly two dozen local and touring bands showed off their musical mastery, unleashing waves of sound that demanded some serious electrical power. At one point, the system buckled under the pressure, bringing everything to a halt.

Nonetheless, as punkers do, someone stepped up. A brave individual volunteered their massive truck, hooking it up to the professional sound system that was designed for a 30,000-square-foot outdoor venue.

“I’m surprised the truck hasn’t blown,” laughed Peter Bonning, Carpinteria Skate Foundation Executive Director.

Kaitlin Moreno, who has been with the Foundation for about a year, worked one of the merchandise booths while her dog, Buddy, wandered the festival looking for shade.

Nearby, booths from Bones Wheels, Powell-Peralta, Skate One, and Lighthouse Skate Shop kept crowds browsing between sets. While admission was free, contributions were encouraged through a raffle featuring coveted merchandise.

Trina Garcia, one of the weekend’s first raffle winners, walked away with wheels, stickers, shirts and a Bones banner. Her blind mini poodle, Moxi, protected the goods bravely.

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The first set belonged to Idle Worship. Front man Will Murphy, sporting a “Fuck ICE” vest, spent part of the performance upside down, with his head planted on the ground and his legs kicked up behind him as he screamed into the microphone.

Bassist Lucas Carnevale and his girlfriend, Margrite Gregstone, made the trip to Carpinteria a week after the band was arrested outside the Vans Warped Tour show in Long Beach. They were back where they wanted to be — surrounded by loud music and a crowd that has never been afraid of a little anti-authoritarian spirit.

Peggy Oki, the legendary skateboarder, surfer and artist, also made an appearance. Best known as the only female member of the iconic 1970s Zephyr skateboard team, better known as the Z-Boys, Oki helped shape the Dogtown skate scene in Venice, California. Today, she lives just over the hill in Carpinteria.

Co-officiating the contests was blue-haired Mike Taylor, CEO of The Orchid Skatepark in Gaviota, which recently became a nonprofit. A professional skateboarder and snowboarder, Taylor is a longtime employee of Powell-Peralta Skateboards and Bones Wheels and Bearings. He’s also spent more than 25 years judging for the World Cup of Skateboarding.

Seven-year-old Finley Gray and 15-year-old Erick Ramirez were just two of the winners crowned over the weekend. The format was simple: Between punk sets, Taylor would take the mic and announce a 15-minute “best trick” session, inviting any skater in the park to drop in.

“It’s about wow-factor, technique, creativity, and overall impression,” he said. “Or how about the best spirit gets a prize? How about that?”

By Sunday, there were so many kids at the park that Taylor and his girlfriend decided to add a 12-and-under competition. Four girls dropped into the bowl holding hands, while other youngsters grabbed the microphone to announce tricks and cheer each other on.

“We’re not trying to make money, but instead make a whole lot of experiences,” Taylor said.

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Coming straight out of Hesperia, California, Since We Were Kids prompted the first mosh pit of the weekend. The crowd flooded the area as Dan Banura screamed across the park, his brother Art slammed away on the drums, and Frank Chavez cranked on his bass.

Co-officiating alongside Taylor was Jeff Pixley, sales manager for Santa Barbara–based Skate One. A longtime figure in the skate world, Pixley watched proudly as his daughter disappeared into the mosh pit swirling at the front of the stage. Bodies bumped and fists punched the air. Hula hoops spun around the hips of girls sporting Thrasher T-shirts.

“This is the whole point of my brainchild,” event organizer Layton Reneer grinned, yelling over the mic. “There’s a lot of shit going on right now. The only way change happens is if you say no and act together, come together, be together.”

Creaminal Ice Cream, Dave’s Dogs, and Santa Barbara Hives got the crowd through the heat. At one point, right before their set, Up Your Guts even rolled in with a taco truck and grilled food for the crowd.

But when those makeshift chefs eventually turned back into a band, bassist Ronnie Wilson’s daughter, Elliott, stepped up to the microphone, blue hair and all, and stunned the crowd with her raucous vocals.

As the event came to a close, festivalgoers settled into the Sunday night dusk, sharing pizza, compliments and stories from the day all the while patiently waiting for the notorious band, Loc Dogs, to close out the night.

Jay Smith, Hall of Fame skateboarder, original Bones Brigade member, and revered figure in the skateboarding world, was honored during the weekend. Smith, who died last month after a battle with cancer, was remembered as a legend whose influence stretched across generations.

Powell-Peralta cofounder and owner Stacy Peralta, a former member of the legendary Z-Boys himself, said in a social media post last week: “Jay Smith was one of the funniest humans I’ve ever met…. [He] had the greatest layback grind in skateboarding history, but was also an extremely sensitive soul with a very soft side.”

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For a community as tight-knit as Santa Barbara’s skate scene, it’s no surprise that these jump-heavy, hardcore individuals look out for one another the way they do. Smith’s death was a blow to that world, and his people came together to celebrate not only music and tre flips, but the community, connection, and love that skateboarding and punk continue to create.

“We’re in it to break down barriers, create a better understanding of each other, and eliminate the misunderstandings that foster distrust and negativity,” Bonning said. “Skating, and our programs, are a tool to foster mental health awareness, positive growth, and well-rounded individuals — and just encourage fun and creative self-expression.”