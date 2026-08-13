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On Stadium Road, at the site of UC Santa Barbara’s future San Benito student housing complex, a crane stretches skyward surrounded by seven-story concrete structures that tower over the nearby UCSB Police Department. On campus, where UCSB’s oldest dorm, Santa Rosa Residence Hall, stood for more than 70 years until its demolition this June is a wide dirt field and construction site for the East Campus Student Housing Project.

Together, the two projects will create housing that provide more than 3,500 student beds, allowing the university to reach the housing goal it set in its 2010 Long Range Development Plan. It will also mean the university can guarantee two years of housing for incoming freshman and transfer students.

Let’s take a by-the-numbers look at the projects and how they will impact the undergraduate student population.

San Benito Housing Project

Location: Off of Stadium Road, near San Clemente Graduate Student Housing, UCSB Police Department and Fire Station 17

Number of Beds: 2,224 beds

Scale: Seven buildings, six to eight stories tall, configured at angles around small garden courtyards and shady interiors. The site will also include student amenities, including a fitness facility.

Types of Units: Apartment-style, with four-bedroom, two-bedroom, and studio apartments.

Environmental Features: The project includes a 7,000-square-foot utility plant with equipment to produce the building’s hot water. UCSB said many materials in the building’s interior are recycled.

Scheduled to Open: Fall 2027

Numbers in Context: UCSB began pursuing the San Benito student housing project shortly after shelving the controversial Munger Hall project, which when first proposed, would have created the biggest dorm in the country with 4,500 beds; the majority of the rooms would not have had a real window. From the street, passersby can see that San Benito’s rooms have narrow windows that open (with limiters).

A rendering of San Benito, which will be UCSB’s largest student housing complex to date. | Credit: Courtesy of UCSB

East Campus Student Housing Project

A rendering of the East Campus Student Housing Project, which will consist of a four buildings ranging from six to eight stories tall | Credit: Courtesy UCSB

Location: On UCSB’s campus at the site of the former Santa Rosa Residence Hall. The construction site is near the College of Creative Studies, the Old Little Theater, and the Psychology building.

Number of Beds: 1,688 beds (replacing the building’s 412 capacity) for a net gain of 1,276 beds.

Scale: A six-story building will replace the former two-story residence hall. Three additional rectangular buildings — one eight stories, one seven stories, and one six stories — will stand perpendicular to the residence hall.

Types of Units: The six-story building replacing the residence hall will have single and triple rooms, while the three perpendicular buildings will be predominantly apartment-style with 296 two-bedroom units and 92 studios. Like San Benito, much of the interiors of the residence hall and apartments will be made from recycled materials.

Scheduled to Open: Fall 2028

Numbers in Context: Santa Rosa Residence Hall was UCSB’s first, opening in 1955. Since then, tens of thousands of students have lived there (including the Independent’s Matt Kettmann). But in the 71 years since its opening, the dorm had exceeded its capacity, with 575 residents crammed into a building designed for 412. The East Campus Housing Project will redo Santa Rosa and add more housing, helping UCSB hit its goal of 3,500 new beds.

The East Campus housing project at the site of the former Santa Rosa Residence Hall in early August 2026. | Credit: Alisha Genetin

Student Statistics

2025 Fall Undergraduate Enrollment: 23,091

Undergraduate Enrollment Growth Since 2010: 3,915

Undergraduate Units Completed Since 2010: 1,500 (500 at Sierra Madre Villages and 1,000 at San Joaquin Villages)

Years of On-Campus Student Housing Guaranteed: One

Percentage of Undergraduate Student Spaces on Campus: About 33 percent*

The San Benito Student Housing Complex under construction in August, 2026. | Credit: Alisha Genetin

*This estimate is based on data from Addenum #6 of UCSB’s Long Range Development Plan. It assumes that half of Family Student Housing units (units that require a long-term partner to apply to) house undergraduate students (the real number is not available) and it takes into account design capacity, not exceeded capacity numbers.

Other Housing Statistics

Fall 2025 Undergraduate Housing Exceeding 100 Percent Capacity: Seven residence halls (all except for San Rafael Hall), four undergraduate apartment options (El Dorado Apartments, San Joaquin Villages, Sierra Madre Villages, Santa Ynez Apartments).

Isla Vista Vacancy Rate: No exact number, but anecdotally, a group of Isla Vista landlords told the Independent last fall that their vacancy rate was near 0 percent.

Why the Numbers Matter

With high rents in Isla Vista and more students on campus over the past decade, the need for more housing is no secret. But building it is a challenge.

“Providing affordable housing is perhaps the greatest single tactical challenge faced by the campus,” the UCSB 2010 Long Range Development Plan says.

UCSB has faced penalties for not hitting the promised number of beds (5,000 total) in that plan. The City of Goleta and Santa Barbara County sued over UCSB’s failure to meet the target in 2021, after the university exceeded 25,000 enrolled students without satisfying the housing requirement it had promised. UCSB settled both suits in 2024.

With the 3,500 beds created by San Benito and the East Campus project, and the beds created by the Sierra Madre and San Joaquin housing projects, UCSB will hit that 5,000.