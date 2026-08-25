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The City of Carpinteria is launching the Carpinteria Community Pool Project Capital Campaign, an important fundraising effort to support critical improvements needed to preserve and extend the life of the community pool. As part of this campaign launch, the City has introduced a new project website, KeepCarpSwimming.org, where community members can learn about the project, follow updates, and find ways to support the effort.

The Carpinteria Community Pool is a valued community asset that has provided generations of residents with opportunities for recreation, fitness, swim instruction, and community connection. The upcoming capital improvement project is focused on maintaining and improving the existing facility by addressing aging equipment and infrastructure, meeting current operational and safety requirements, and ensuring the pool can continue serving the community into the future.

This project is not a redesign of the pool facility. Instead, it is a focused effort to make essential improvements that will help preserve the pool and support continued operations for years to come. Without these improvements, maintaining the pool as a safe, compliant, and reliable community resource will become increasingly challenging.

“The Carpinteria Community Pool has been a cornerstone of our Parks, Recreation, and Community Services programs for many years,” said Jeanette Gant, Director of Parks, Recreation, and Community Services for the City of Carpinteria. “This campaign gives our community an opportunity to come together to protect an important resource that serves thousands of residents each year. These improvements are necessary to keep the pool open, safe, and available for future generations. We are incredibly grateful to the individuals, organizations, and grant partners who have already stepped forward to support this effort.”

“The Carpinteria Community Pool has been a gathering place for our community for generations, and this campaign represents an opportunity for all of us to help protect this important resource,” said Michael Ramirez, City Manager for the City of Carpinteria “The City is grateful to the individuals, organizations, and grant partners who have already stepped forward to support this effort. Reaching our fundraising goal will require a true community partnership, and we invite residents, businesses, and community members to join us in keeping Carpinteria swimming for years to come.”

The City’s fundraising goal is approximately $3.3 million, based on preliminary construction estimates and current project timelines. Through early community support and grant funding, the project has already secured approximately $374,000 towards this goal. Any additional funds will be placed into a capital improvement fund for maintenance, repairs, and future improvements specifically for the pool.

The City of Carpinteria extends its sincere appreciation to the community members and organizations who have already contributed to the project, including the Ann Jackson Foundation, the Bliss Family, and Marilyn Jenkins, as well as grant partners, the LaCentra-Sumerlin Foundation and the Anne Tweed Tuohy Foundation for their generous support. These early investments represent an important first step toward reaching the full project goal.

Throughout the year, the City will host additional fundraising opportunities and events to help raise awareness and support for the campaign. Community members are encouraged to visit KeepCarpSwimming.org to learn more about the project, access donation information, and stay informed about upcoming opportunities to get involved.

The project is expected to require a temporary pool closure of approximately six months, currently anticipated during winter 2027/2028, to allow construction improvements to take place safely and efficiently. Additional details regarding construction schedules and project milestones will be shared as planning progresses.

All donations supporting the Carpinteria Community Pool Project capital campaign are being facilitated through the Community Access & Recreation Projects Fund (CARP Fund) via the Santa Barbara Foundation, the project’s 501(c)(3) fiscal sponsor. The Santa Barbara Foundation receives all contributions and oversees the distribution of funds to ensure they are used in accordance with the goals and intentions of the project.

To make a tax-deductible contribution, donors may use the following options:

Credit Card Donations:

Visit the project listing page HERE to make a secure online gift. A dedicated donation landing page is currently being developed in partnership with the Santa Barbara Foundation.

Check Donations:

Make checks payable to Santa Barbara Foundation and include “CARP Fund” in the memo line. Mail contributions to:

Santa Barbara Foundation

1111 Chapala Street, Suite 200

Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Gifts of Stock or Other Assets:

Contact Jessica Sanchez, Senior Director of Donor Relations, at (805) 880-9366 or jsanchez@sbfoundation.org for information about gifts of stock or other assets.

Donor Advised Fund Contributions:

Donors may also support the project through donor advised fund contributions designated for the CARP Fund.

The Santa Barbara Foundation serves as the 501(c)(3) fiscal sponsor for the Carpinteria Community Pool Project capital campaign. All donations are tax deductible to the full extent allowed by law.



About the Carpinteria Community Pool Project:

The Carpinteria Community Pool Project is a City of Carpinteria capital improvement fundraising initiative focused on completing critical improvements to preserve and maintain the community pool. Through community support, philanthropic investment, and grant funding, the project aims to ensure the pool remains a safe, accessible, and sustainable resource for residents and visitors.