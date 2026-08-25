Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara County, Calif. – The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains and adjacent foothills, and the Cuyama Valley, in effect from 10 a.m. Tuesday, August 25, through 3 p.m. Friday, August 28, 2026, due to extreme heat, instability, low humidity, and locally gusty winds.

A Red Flag Warning indicates that critical fire weather conditions are occurring or will develop shortly. The combination of extreme heat, very deep mixing heights, dry fuels, low humidity, and locally gusty winds can lead to rapid fire growth and extreme fire behavior, including the potential for large plume-dominated fires.Additional Fire Weather Concerns – Southern Santa Barbara County

Elevated to brief critical fire weather conditions are also expected across southern Santa Barbara County late afternoon through evening hours from today through Saturday night due to gusty Sundowner winds combined with hot and dry conditions. The strongest Sundowner winds are expected Tuesday evening and Saturday evening, with sustained winds of 15–30 mph and gusts of 30–45 mph, particularly near Gaviota, Refugio, and the San Marcos Pass area, extending into the eastern Santa Ynez range and adjacent foothills.

Forecast Highlights:

Winds: Interior areas SW–N 10–20 mph with gusts 20–30 mph. Southern Santa Barbara County: Sundowner winds 15–30 mph with gusts 30–45 mph during peak evening periods.

Temperatures: Highs of 100–110°F common across interior valleys and lower mountains; 90–100°F possible in southern Santa Barbara County with Sundowner winds.

Humidity: Minimums of 10–20% over mountains, valleys, and the Cuyama Valley; 10– 25% at times with Sundowner winds in southern Santa Barbara County.

Public Safety Reminders:

Have a wildfire evacuation plan with at least two exit routes.

Follow Ready, Set, Go! preparedness guidance at: https://sbcfire.com/ready-set-go

Sign up for emergency alerts at: https://www.ReadySBC.org

Avoid use of spark-producing tools and machinery in grass or brush-covered areas.

Report smoke or fire immediately by calling 911. Be prepared to give your exact location.

Refrain from hiking or using front-country trails during Red Flag conditions.

Report any suspicious persons or vehicles to local law enforcement.



The Santa Barbara County Fire Department is actively monitoring conditions and coordinating response resources. Updates will be provided as necessary.