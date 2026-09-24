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The Down Syndrome Association of Santa Barbara County is looking for nominations for this year’s “Extraordinary Educator” Award — and we need the entire community to help us find them!

Every year, DSASBC recognizes someone who has gone above and beyond for individuals with disabilities. It might be a teacher, aide, coach, therapist, school staff member, or another professional who has made a difference in someone’s life. We know there are so many amazing people in our community doing incredible work and we want to hear from you about who deserves to be recognized. The award will be presented at the 15th Annual Hoedown on Saturday, October 24, 2026, from 5–9 p.m. at the Santa Barbara Carriage Museum.

Past recipients include Lompoc High School’s Tom Garrard, Alpha Resource Center’s Buffy Grenier, Kellogg School’s Claudia Watters, Peabody Charter School’s Danelle Hurtado, Brandon School’s Laura Herrera, Help Me Grow Santa Barbara County’s Patty Moore, Goleta Valley Junior High School’s Cameron Stewart, Brandon School’s Jakie Zaida, Alpha Resource Center’s Amy Buesker, Goleta Union School District Adaptive PE teacher Michael Galvan, and El Camino School’s 5th grade teacher Linda Sparkuhl.

Who has made a difference? Who has made sure someone felt included, supported, or believed in? Who goes the extra mile? We want to know!

Send your nominations to melissa@dsasbc.org or call 805-886-4411 by 10/9/26.

And we need your help with the Hoedown!

The Hoedown is always one of our favorite nights of the year — a chance for families, friends, and our entire community to come together, have fun, and celebrate inclusion.

Credit: Courtesy

There will be BBQ Dinner, dancing to live music from Dusty Jugz aka The Rincons, a silent auction, costume contest, activities for the kids, and lots of fun for everyone!

Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for kids, which includes dinner, dancing, and activities. Tickets are available online at DSASBC.org, through the Down Syndrome Association of Santa Barbara County Facebook page, and at the door.

We are also looking for sponsors, donors, and silent auction items to help make this year’s Hoedown a success. Whether you are a local business that would like to sponsor the event, a family who has something to donate, or someone who can provide an experience, gift certificate, product, vacation stay, or other auction item — we would love to hear from you!

This event helps DSASBC continue providing connection, advocacy, and opportunities for individuals with disabilities and their families throughout our community.

So, nominate someone, become a sponsor, donate an auction item, buy a ticket, or just come out and have a great time with us!

For more information, visit http://www.dsasbc.org, call (805) 886-4411email melissa@dsasbc.org or find us on Facebook and Instagram.

Down Syndrome Association of Santa Barbara County

“Extraordinary — Just Like You.”