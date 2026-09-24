County Opens Applications for Coastal Resources Mitigation Fund Grants

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The County of Santa Barbara is now accepting proposals for its Coastal Resources Mitigation Fund (CRMF) grant program, which provides funding for projects that protect and enhance coastal resources.

The CRMF helps alleviate the adverse impacts of offshore oil and gas development on coastal resources. Eligible projects may focus on one or more of the following areas: environmentally sensitive coastal resources, coastal aesthetics, coastal tourism, and coastal recreation.

To be considered for funding, proposed activities must have a relationship to coastal resources, whether located inside or outside the coastal zone. Eligible applicants include public agencies, municipalities, special districts, and nonprofit organizations.

Grant proposals are due by 5:00 p.m. on Monday, November 23, 2026.

Application materials and additional information are available on the County of Santa Barbara’s Coastal Resources Mitigation Fund webpage.

Two online informational workshops will be held:

Tuesday, September 29, 2026 10:00 AM

Join: Microsoft Teams meeting

Meeting ID: 294 505 650 650 254 Passcode: wj2oh7ow

Dial in by phone: +1 805-724-0311,,790268613#

Phone conference ID: 790 268 613#

Thursday, October 1, 2026 3:00 PM

Join: Microsoft Teams meeting

Meeting ID: 284 517 433 435 120 Passcode: xs7To7nS

Dial in by phone: +1 805-724-0311,,370022983#

Phone conference ID: 370 022 983#