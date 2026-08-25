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About 400 new students arrive at Westmont for Orientation and Warrior Welcome from Aug. 26-30. First-generation students and international students, including dual citizens, missionary and third-culture students, arrive early on Tuesday, Aug. 25, for First Connections. The pre-Orientation program emphasizes the cultural transition and interpersonal connections vital to thriving in college. The second highest number of students from Santa Barbara County will make Westmont their home this fall along with transfer students from across the country.

The Westmont Orientation Team and student life staff excitedly welcome incoming students from 27 U.S. states and territories and 10 countries (Brazil, Germany, Guam, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Philippines, Rwanda, Spain, United Arab Emirates, U.K. and Uganda). Twenty percent of the students are the first in their families to attend a four-year college, 40% represent students of color (with 27% identifying as Hispanic). The new class includes more than 100 new student-athletes, the first para-athlete, and 18 members of the inaugural STUNT team, the only one in the Central Coast.

Westmont awarded academic scholarships to 93% of incoming first-year and transfer students ranging from $15,000 to nearly $43,000. Additionally, first-year Augustinian Scholars earned scholarships ranging from $28,000 to nearly $43,000.

This year’s new class enters with an impressive average GPA of 4.2. They’ve expressed the most interest in majoring in economics and business (17%), kinesiology (13%), biology (11%) and psychology (10%), with nursing and education also showing growth and high interest.

President Gayle D. Beebe | Credit: Brad Elliott

The Welcome Session, a celebratory opening event featuring President Gayle D. Beebe, Campus Pastor Scott Lisea and the Orientation Team, marks the official start of Warrior Welcome on Wednesday, Aug. 26, at 3:30 p.m. in Murchison Gym.

The Service of Commitment, a formal ceremony featuring faculty in regalia, takes place on Thursday, Aug. 27, at 3:30 p.m. in Murchison Gym. A Westmont tradition noted for the bagpipe fanfare then leads new students on their First Walk through the Formal Gardens as they say goodbye to departing parents and families.

Most of this year’s incoming first-year students were born in 2008, when Barack Obama became the first Black U.S. president, Bitcoin was introduced, Michael Phelps won a record-breaking eight gold medals at the Beijing Summer Olympics, and the release of “Iron Man” kicked off the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

These young adults represent a late cohort of Gen Z marked by ubiquitous technology, video-first platforms and high racial and ethnic diversity. Having spent much of their junior high years during pandemic lockdowns, they navigate unique modern dynamics, including balancing identities both in person and online.

“In addition to their impressive stats, GPAs and global and local representation, this group of highly motivated students arrive eager to make a difference,” says Irene Neller, vice president for enrollment, marketing and communication. “They bring unique stories, diverse voices, determination and grand ambitions, and we look forward to seeing the distinct impact they’ll make in our communities on and off campus.”