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The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a missing Shafter man who was found near the Main Jail Administration building on Thursday, August 27, 2026.

At approximately 2:50 p.m., a custody staff member contacted Sheriff’s Dispatch after discovering what appeared to be a person beneath brush on a hillside adjacent to the Main Jail Administration building. Sheriff’s deputies, American Medical Response and Santa Barbara County Fire Department personnel responded and confirmed the individual was deceased. A Sheriff’s Office Coroner’s detective responded to investigate.

The decedent has been identified through fingerprints as 53-year-old David Mireles of Shafter. Mireles had been arrested and booked into the Main Jail by the California Highway Patrol late Wednesday, August 19, for misdemeanor driving under the influence. He was cite-released from custody at approximately 10:23 a.m. on Thursday, August 20.

More than five hours after Mireles was released, the California Highway Patrol notified the Sheriff’s Office that Mireles had been reported missing from Shafter. Upon receiving that information, Sheriff’s deputies conducted an extensive search of the jail property and surrounding area, including nearby businesses and locations known to be frequented by individuals recently released from custody. Mireles was not located during that search.

Mireles was ultimately found down the hillside adjacent to the end of the walkway in front of the Main Jail Administration building, on the slope toward Honor Farm Road. His location was obscured from Honor Farm Road by brush and was not visible from the walkway. To see the location where Mireles was found, a person would need to leave the walkway, enter the brush several feet and look down into the vegetation. Based on the preliminary investigation, investigators believe Mireles had likely been at that location since shortly after his release.

At this time, investigators have found no indication of foul play. Mireles was known to have multiple medical conditions; however, his cause and manner of death have not yet been determined and remain under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office Coroner’s Bureau.