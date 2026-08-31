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The Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District and County of Santa Barbara Health Department issued an Air Quality Watch for Santa Barbara County to be in effect until conditions improve. Smoke from the Timber and Plaskett Fires burning in Monterey County has reached Santa Barbara County; currently, ground-level conditions are Good-to-Moderate countywide, with smoke levels more elevated in the northern part of our county. This is a dynamic situation, and local air quality conditions can change quickly. All Santa Barbara County residents are encouraged to stay alert to local conditions by visiting http://www.ourair.org/todays-air-quality or fire.airnow.gov. Here is a link to the Air Quality Index (AQI) chart that explains the different readings (Good, Moderate, Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups, and Unhealthy): https://www.ourair.org/wp- content/uploads/SBCAPCD-English-AQI-chart.jpg.

Levels of smoke and particles, and areas affected, will vary. If you see or smell smoke in the air, be cautious and use common sense to protect your and your family’s health. Extra attention to air quality conditions should occur for sensitive groups — meaning people with heart or lung conditions, older adults, pregnant women, and children. Sensitive groups are encouraged to check air quality conditions frequently and limit time spent outdoors if high concentrations of smoke and particles are in the air.

If air quality reaches Unhealthy levels, and/or if you see or smell smoke, we recommend that everyone:

Head indoors and remain indoors, as much as possible;

Avoid strenuous outdoor activity;

Close all windows and doors that lead outside to prevent bringing additional smoke inside;

When driving, use “recycle” or re-circulate mode to avoid drawing smoky air into the car;

Drink plenty of fluids to keep respiratory membranes moist; and,

If you are an essential worker and must work outside during wildfire smoke conditions, the use

of a properly fitted N-95 mask provides protection.

When wildfire smoke is affecting your area, create a “clean air room” to keep indoor air quality safe. The best protection against wildfire smoke is to stay indoors as much as possible when smoke is present. For information on different ways to create a “clean air room,” click here.

If you have symptoms that may be related to exposure to smoke and soot, contact your doctor. Symptoms include repeated coughing, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, wheezing, chest tightness or pain, palpitations, and nausea or unusual fatigue or lightheadedness.