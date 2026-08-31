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The California Avocado Festival is proud to unveil the official poster for its milestone 40th Anniversary celebration, taking place October 2–4, 2026, in downtown Carpinteria.

Created by artist Elektra Caffrey, the commemorative poster captures the spirit of the California Avocado Festival and the beauty of California’s avocado growing landscape. “I wanted my poster to emulate vintage National Park and travel posters, which often transform landscapes into something iconic and inviting, ” said Elektra. “I designed the crate of avocados to lead the eye into the landscape, celebrating not only the fruit itself, but also where it comes from. I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to contribute to such a fantastic annual event. ”

The 40th Annual California Avocado Festival will bring three full days of Peace, Love & Guacamole to downtown Carpinteria. Festivalgoers can look forward to more than 60 bands performing across four stages, along with the beloved Guacamole Contest, Strong Arm Contest, avocado-inspired food and drinks, local vendors, family entertainment and much more.

More than just a celebration of California avocados, the festival is also a fundraiser for the community. The California Avocado Festival supports local nonprofits and community organizations, helping make a lasting impact while bringing visitors and residents together for one of the Central Coast’s most beloved annual traditions.

For 40 years, the California Avocado Festival has celebrated the region’s agricultural heritage, music, food and community spirit. The 2026 festival promises to honor that legacy with a special 40th Anniversary celebration.

Mark your calendars: October 2–4, 2026, in downtown Carpinteria. Join us for three full days of Peace, Love & Guacamole as the California Avocado Festival celebrates 40 years!