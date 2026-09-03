The County and City of SB Housing Authorities Are Seeking Help from County Renters and Rental Property Owners to Show the True Cost of Rental Housing

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The City and County Housing Authorities are asking community members to complete a short rental market survey.

A SB County-wide request is being made to renters and rental property owners to complete a short rental market survey to help determine the true cost of rental housing.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD, uses Fair Market Rents to determine how much rental assistance a household can receive. Current limits are lower than many local rents, making it difficult for people with assistance to find a home. Responses from renters and rental property owners will help us ask HUD to reevaluate those limits using actual rents from our community.

Who should respond? Renters and rental property owners or managers throughout Santa Barbara County. The survey takes about 10 minutes and asks what renters pay in rent or what rental property owners or managers charge. Please complete it by November 29, 2026 using the QR code or this link: https://ucsb.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_cOzflLp0UQP8VKK.

Everyone who completes the survey will be entered into a drawing for one of five $100 Visa gift cards. Winners will be contacted by phone or email.

Privacy is protected. Responses are confidential and will be used only for research. Participants may stop at any time. To withdraw a completed response later, email efp-admin@ucsb.edu.

Participation from renters and rental property owners will help us make the case for rental assistance that reflects the real cost of housing in Santa Barbara County.