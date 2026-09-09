Santa Barbara County Recognizes National Suicide Prevention Month and Calls on Community to Walk Together to Prevent Suicide

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September is National Suicide Prevention Month, a time to raise awareness, reduce stigma, remember those we have lost, support those affected by suicide, and remind our community that suicide is preventable and everyone has a role in saving lives.
On September 1, the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors adopted a resolution recognizing September 2026 as National Suicide Prevention Month, reaffirming the County’s commitment to suicide prevention and to building a community where people feel connected, supported and hopeful.
Santa Barbara County has made meaningful progress in suicide prevention, but there is still much work to do. In 2025, 47 people in our county died by suicide. Behind every number is a person who was loved—and a family, friends and community forever changed by that loss.
“We have made progress, but we cannot become comfortable with 47 lives lost,” said Toni Navarro, Director of the Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness. “Every life matters, and every person we can reach with hope, connection and support matters. Suicide prevention is a community responsibility, and there is a role for all of us.”
Walk With Us on October 3
One way our community can turn that commitment into action is by joining the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s (AFSP) Out of the Darkness Walk on Saturday, October 3, at Goleta Beach.
The free event will bring people together for a morning of hope, remembrance, connection and community. Participants can walk in memory of someone they have lost to suicide, in support of someone they love, to celebrate hope and recovery, or simply to stand with their community in the movement to raise suicide awareness.
“The Walk is about remembering, but it is also about looking forward,” said Suzanne Grimmesey, PIO/Chief of Strategy and Community Engagement for the Department of Behavioral Wellness and local coordinator for the Walk. “Behind every one of those 47 numbers is someone who was loved. The Walk gives us a chance to honor those lives while coming together to make sure more families don’t experience that kind of loss.”
The Walk is free to participate in, but registration is required. Community members are
encouraged to register, form a team, and invite family, friends, coworkers and neighbors to join
them. Register HERE.
Organizations: There Are Many Ways to Participate
Organizations and businesses are encouraged to be part of the Walk by:
- Walking: Form a team and show your organization’s commitment to suicide prevention
and mental health. Register here.
- Tabling: Local organizations can host a free resource table at the Walk to share
information, resources and services with participants. Space is limited. Email if
interested: suzkirk@sbcbwell.org
- Sponsoring: Support the Walk through an event sponsorship and demonstrate your
organization’s commitment to suicide prevention. Email to receive a sponsorship
application at suzkirk@sbcbwell.org
- Volunteering: Help make the event possible by volunteering before or during the Walk.
Sign up here to volunteer.
“You don’t have to be a behavioral health organization to participate,” Grimmesey said. “Walk
with us. Share your resources. Sponsor the event. Volunteer. There is a place for everyone in
suicide prevention.”
Suicide prevention is a community responsibility. Each of us can help by noticing when
someone may be struggling, starting a conversation, listening without judgment, and connecting
people to support.
If you or someone you know is struggling, call or text 988 for the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. For
local behavioral health services and support, call the Santa Barbara County Behavioral
Wellness 24/7 Access Line at 888-868-1649.
Out of the Darkness Walk
Saturday, October 3, 2026 | Goleta Beach
Free to participate — registration required
For Walk registration, sponsorship, resource-table and volunteer information, please email
suzkirk@sbcbwell.org.
Together, we can save lives, reduce stigma, and remind every member of our community that
hope is always worth walking toward.
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