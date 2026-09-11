Hulu Comedian Vanessa Gonzalez to Headline Wasted Potential Comedy in Santa Barbara Sept. 19

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Comedian, writer and actor Vanessa Gonzalez will headline Wasted Potential Comedy at Java Station in Santa Barbara on Saturday, September 19 at 7:30 p.m., just four days after the September 15 Hulu premiere of

her debut hour-long stand-up special, Vanessa Gonzalez: Mamona.

Gonzalez was named one of Variety’s “10 Comics to Watch” and has been voted Best Stand Up Comic in Austin three times by the Austin Chronicle. Her television credits include Netflix’s Verified Stand-Up, Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, HBO Max’s Entre Nos: Spot On and Comedy Chingonas.

“We booked Vanessa before we knew exactly when the special was going to drop, so finding out Santa Barbara gets to see her four days after her Hulu premiere feels incredibly special,” said Ashley Blom, co-founder of Wasted Potential Comedy. “One of our goals has always been to bring comedians to Santa Barbara who people would normally have to drive to Los Angeles to see. Vanessa is exactly the kind of comic we’re excited to put on our stage.”

Founded in 2024 by Santa Barbara comedians Blom, Lauren Kruszyna and Riley Mahoney, Wasted Potential Comedy has spent the past two years building regular independent comedy with established touring performers and rising

national talent.

Recent Wasted Potential headliners have included Charlie Mac, comedian, Kill Tony performer and author of the adults-only picture book Man, F** Them Kids*; Kristin Chirico, comedian and digital creator known for her work with BuzzFeed and The Kitchen & Jorn Show; and touring comedian Kat Bird, who released a Don’t Tell Comedy special in 2026.

“Santa Barbara has funny people, and there are a lot of comics here who are serious about getting better,” said Riley Mahoney, co-founder of Wasted Potential. “We wanted to create shows where someone building their act could share a lineup with somebody who has a special out or tours nationally. It gives local comics more opportunities to grow, and our audiences get to discover some incredible performers along the way.”

Wasted Potential has also expanded its footprint in Santa Barbara County. The company currently produces two shows each month in Santa Barbara, with a longtime monthly show at Java Station and a newly launched show at downtown’s EOS Lounge. The group also produces a quarterly show at Final Girl Wines in Solvang, a locally owned horror-themed winery and a natural fit for three producers who enthusiastically embrace spooky season year-round.

The venues are part of Wasted Potential’s broader commitment to supporting independent local businesses while creating more places for live comedy to thrive.

“We love that every one of our venues has its own personality, ” said Lauren Kruszyna, co-founder of Wasted Potential. “Java Station has become our home, EOS gives us a completely different Saturday night atmosphere downtown, and Final Girl is such a perfect, weird little match for us. We want our shows to introduce people not only to comedians they’ll love, but to local places they’ll want to come back to. ”

Gonzalez will be joined September 19 by Leigh Cummings, Sara Mooney and Oliver Wong, with Kruszyna serving as MC.

“We started Wasted Potential because these were the kinds of shows we wanted to see in Santa Barbara, ” Blom said. “Two years later, we’re booking comics we’re genuinely excited to watch ourselves. Getting to share them with a Santa Barbara audience, while putting local comics on those same lineups, is exactly what we hoped this would become. ”

EVENT DETAILS

Wasted Potential Comedy with Vanessa Gonzalez

Saturday, September 19, 2026 | 7:30 p.m.

Java Station | 4447 Hollister Ave., Santa Barbara, CA 93110

Tickets: $15 online | $20 at the door

ABOUT WASTED POTENTIAL COMEDY

Founded in Santa Barbara in 2024 by comedians Ashley Blom, Lauren Kruszyna and Riley Mahoney, Wasted Potential Comedy is a female-founded independent comedy production company bringing affordable live comedy to the Central Coast. Wasted Potential produces monthly shows at Java Station and EOS Lounge in Santa Barbara and quarterly shows at Final Girl Wines in Solvang, pairing local comedians with established and touring performers.