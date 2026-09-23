In joyful tradition, The Riviera Ridge School held its annual Founder’s Day Assembly last Friday, celebrating 88 years in Santa Barbara and a number of milestone years of service for faculty and staff. Founded in 1938 as Marymount of Santa Barbara, the independent school nestled between the mountains and the ocean became the Riviera Ridge School in 2021. Through the countless changes that a school with roots that deep will inevitably encounter, a large number of its employees have remained steadfast and have been honored for their service with heartfelt tributes, written and presented by students.

“When teachers feel valued, supported, and loved, our students thrive—it’s as simple as that,” shared Head of School Chris Broderick. “Creating an environment where our educators want to build their careers for the long term is one of my highest priorities. Celebrating their dedication, passion, and years of service isn’t just something we do on Founder’s Day; it’s at the very core of who we are at Riviera Ridge.”

This year, 15 members of the Riviera Ridge faculty and staff are celebrating their 5-, 10-, 15-, and 20-year service anniversaries, honoring 210 years of dedication to the school.

Two of those teachers are Jenny and Matt Kustura, whose love story and marriage began at RRS. Twenty years later, they remain as faithful to the school as they are to each other. Jenny started as a Lower School teacher known for bringing smiles and fun to her students’ lives each day with costumes and jubilant dance breaks paired with an engaging curriculum designed to nurture the whole child. Jenny now dons the title of Lower School Division Head, and her signature sprinkle of joie de vivre and love of learning can be felt throughout the school.

“I never would have guessed that my first full-time teaching job would lead to so much fulfillment in my life,” Jenny said. “My first school became my forever school, and I’m grateful every day for my amazing colleagues and students who make this so much more than a job; it’s my purpose and my joy.”

After 20 years with RRS, Matt Kustura is now the JK-8 Learning Specialist and Program Coordinator, whose popular electives, including Surfing and School of Rock, and uncanny ability to connect with every child, have made him a key component of the exuberant, student-centered learning the school prides itself on.

Kari Eiler, the school’s JK-8 Signature Program Kaleidoscope Specialist, also celebrated 20 years of service. In collaboration with UCSB’s Religious Studies Department, Eiler created the school’s Kaleidoscope Program in 2007. This signature program teaches students how to approach the study of world religion through a Golden Rule perspective. Students from JK-8th grade broaden their worldviews with visits from guest speakers, field trips to places of worship, and personalized community service projects. Lessons in empathy, courage, honesty, hope, love, loyalty, justice, and respect empower students to find their way in a global community with a strong moral compass at their center.

Lower School Math & Science Specialist Rodney Lee also celebrated his 20th year at the school. Lee’s known for his dedication and popular Monday after-school math enrichment classes for 4th-6th graders, where they practice utilizing valuable math problem-solving strategies and form a team for the Math Super Bowl. In addition to his innovative curriculum, Lee’s special touches include making a famous Orange Creamsicle cake for his students each year and supporting the staff behind the scenes for every school event as the unofficial audio/visual specialist and resident DJ.

Fourth Grade Educator Elizabeth Hansen celebrates a distinguished milestone this year—two decades of dedicated service at Riviera Ridge School. Her connection to the institution runs even deeper, representing a proud multi-generational legacy as the parent of two graduates and extended family of Marymount/Riviera Ridge alumni. Having previously served as Lower School Division Head and a fifth-grade teacher, she found her true calling in fourth grade, where she has spent the last decade cultivating academic excellence. Drawing on her rich theatrical background, Mrs. Hansen sparks creative curiosity across the Lower School.

“When our teachers bring their whole selves to school—their passions, creativity, and unique talents—our students see firsthand what it means to be a lifelong learner,” said Head of School Chris Broderick. “That joy is contagious. Celebrating our team’s growth and dedication isn’t just part of our history; it’s how we foster a thriving, caring community every single day.”

At Riviera Ridge, we provide student-centered, individualized learning in a joyful, nurturing community that inspires academic excellence and values difference. The educational vision for each Riviera Ridge graduate is to empower individual potential, inspire purpose beyond self, and cultivate social responsibility as they prepare for high school and beyond.

For more information, email info@rivieraridge.org or call 805-569-1811 ext. 131.