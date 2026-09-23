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Channel Islands National Park will reopen Water Canyon Campground and designated backcountry beach camping areas in the northwest and southwest quadrants of Santa Rosa Island beginning October 14.

The southeast quadrant will remain closed to backcountry camping and no permits will be issued for the remainder of the 2026 recreation season. The burn area will remain closed to visitors.

“Restoring overnight access is a meaningful step forward, but Santa Rosa Island still has substantial recovery work ahead,” said Channel Islands National Park Superintendent Ethan McKinley. “The park and its conservation partners are in a race to stabilize hillsides in the Torrey pines, clear culverts, and ensure that critical restoration continues in the closed burn area ahead of the likely upcoming El Nino.”

Other existing resource-protection closures will also remain in effect. Visitors should check current conditions and closure information before traveling.

Fire-damaged vegetation surrounds campsites at Water Canyon Campground on Santa Rosa Island. Photo credit: Department of Interior, A. Cholo

The Santa Rosa Island Fire burned 18,379 acres between May 15 and June 4. Park crews continue to address hazards, stabilize affected areas, protect cultural and natural resources, and evaluate conditions.

Water Canyon Campground is located approximately 1½ miles from the Bechers Bay pier. The primitive campground provides toilets, picnic tables, food-storage boxes, drinking water and wind shelters. Visitors must carry their own equipment and supplies to and from the campground and pack out all trash.

Backcountry camping on Santa Rosa Island is a remote wilderness experience intended for experienced, well-conditioned backpackers and kayakers. Routes involve long distances, rugged terrain, strong winds, changing tides, and limited reliable water sources.

Advance reservations are required for the campground and backcountry beach camping and available through Recreation.gov. Existing reservations for dates beginning October 14 will remain valid and do not need to be rebooked. Visitors should arrange transportation to Santa Rosa Island before reserving a campsite and ensure that both transportation and camping reservations are available for their planned dates.

Existing closures and resource-protection requirements remain in effect. Backcountry campers must camp only on permitted beaches, pack out all trash and human waste, and follow all current park regulations and closures.

Because conditions on Santa Rosa Island can change, visitors should check the park website for the latest closures, trip-planning and travel information before departing: