SBCC Named Among Top 25 Gilman Scholarship Community Colleges in the U.S.

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The U.S. Department of State recently announced that Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) ranked among the top 25 U.S. community colleges producing Gilman Scholars for the U.S. Department of State’s Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship. This year the Gilman Scholarship Program is celebrating its 25th anniversary of supporting American students to study abroad by providing scholarships up to $5,000 to students with high financial need to study or intern abroad.



Current students, including those from SBCC, have until Thursday, October 1, to apply for the current scholarship program, which would support Study Abroad programs in Spring, Summer and Fall of 2027. Students may learn more about the scholarship, Study Abroad in general, and upcoming trips, here: https://www.sbcc.edu/ studyabroad/programs/.



The SBCC Study Abroad office continues to provide workshops and other creative programming to highlight the Gilman scholarship to all eligible students. The Gilman recognition speaks to the caliber of SBCC students as well as the administrators and faculty members who assist them every step of the way. All of the trips are led by SBCC faculty members focusing on their chosen disciplines.



“As someone who once thought studying abroad was beyond my reach, the Gilman Scholarship transformed that perception into reality,” said Addison Southern, who participated in the Tokyo Summer 2025 program. “It empowers all students from all cultures, languages, and backgrounds to develop global skills and gain international experience. Especially for underrepresented students, Gilman opens doors that might otherwise remain closed. When students from diverse backgrounds go abroad, they help reshape global narratives. Curiosity, resilience, and commitment to learning can transcend perceived limitations.”

Since its first credit summer program in 1973, more than 6,500 SBCC students from a wide variety of disciplines have participated in SBCC study abroad programs in approximately 20 different countries, including Mexico, Spain, Greece, Turkey, Italy, England, France, the former Soviet Union, New Zealand, Australia, China and Vietnam. Two years ago the SBCC Study Abroad program celebrated its 50-year anniversary.

Many students need financial assistance to turn the study abroad travel opportunities offered by the college into realities.



“Gilman is one of the main Study Abroad scholarships we are promoting to students with workshops, said Study Abroad Program advisor Nicole Walther. “It has enabled so many underrepresented students who without it would not have had the opportunity to go abroad. This scholarship has been a life-changer for many SBCC students. To receive the honor of Top Producing Institution once again, and also in the year of the 250th anniversary of the United States, is really special. I’m so proud of our students.”



“I’m so proud of the work our study abroad advisor, faculty and partner providers have done in promoting this opportunity and assisting students in crafting strong applications,” said Director of International Programs Jing Liu. “It speaks to the importance and robustness of study abroad at SBCC and I hope it will encourage students to consider and pursue this transformative experience.”

Scheduled SBCC Study Abroad trips for current students within the next Gilman application cycle include; Spanish Language, Art History, History and Communication in Madrid, Spain (Spring, 2027), Contemporary Fiction and Creative Writing in Lisbon, Portugal (Summer, 2027); Film Studies and Studio Art in Tokyo, Japan (Summer, 2027); Marine Biology in Bali, Indonesia (Summer, 2027); and Italian Language, History, Photography and Art History in Rome, Italy (Fall 2027).

For more information on the SBCC Study Abroad program visit https://sbcc.edu/studyabroad/.