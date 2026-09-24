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Engineering professors Dan Jensen and Kristin L. Wood lead an interactive Westmont Downtown lecture, “Having Fun with Everyday AI and Robotics: Life Implications,” on Thursday, Oct. 15, at 5:30 p.m. at Westmont Downtown | Keith Center, 29 W. Anapamu St. The event offers a hands-on exploration of artificial intelligence and robotics. Attendees should bring a smartphone or smart device to participate. The talk remains free and open to the public, with limited seating available on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, please call (805) 565-6051.

“The world today presents a labyrinth of challenges,” Jensen says. “Our mission connects the rapidly changing world of technology with people where they live and work, offering a positive, safe outlook for the future.”

The presentation demystifies the inner workings of AI, explores tools that boost personal and organizational creativity, and examines how artificial intelligence intersects with Christian theology. The speakers open the floor for audience questions throughout the talk and conclude with a list of top 10 practical ways to explore AI and robotics.

Jensen, Allder professor of science and technology and director of the Westmont engineering department, earned a doctorate in aerospace engineering science from the University of Colorado Boulder. He served as a professor of engineering mechanics at the U.S. Air Force Academy for more than two decades. An expert in engineering design and innovation, Jensen directs an engineering consulting firm, holds numerous patents, and has secured about $10 million in research and consulting funding.

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Wood, professor of engineering at Westmont, completed master’s and doctoral degrees in engineering and applied science at the California Institute of Technology (Caltech). He previously served in faculty and leadership roles at the University of Texas at Austin, the U.S. Air Force Academy, Singapore University of Technology and Design, and the University of Colorado Denver. A fellow of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers, Wood has published more than 600 peer-reviewed articles and books and has mentored over 25 startup companies. He is the founding head of engineering and product development and director of the SUTD-MIT International Design Center.

The Westmont Foundation sponsors the talk, part of Westmont Downtown: Conversations About Things That Matter.

Paid parking for the lecture may be available at either Santa Barbara City Parking Lots 4 or 5.