Tundra is an elegant spayed female Akita, 7 years old, and 70lbs. True to the breed standard she is dignified, independent,a loyal companion, and initially aloof with strangers, but once she gets to know you she will show you her playful, silly side, especially if you have crinkly toys. Tundra walks beautifully on leash, absolutely loves car rides, is very calm and cooperative for baths, and loves to be brushed. She has demonstrated being well behaved and uninterested in other dogs in public, but will need to be the only dog in the home. Tundra is ready to find her forever home.

K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. (K-9 PALS) is promoting Tundra and other dogs for adoption. For adoptionof fostering inquiries call 805-681-5285 at the Santa Barbara County Animal Services Shelter, 5473 Overpass Road, Santa Barbara, CA, or foster coordinator atsbcassouthfostercoordinator@ gmail.com or 805-699-0975.

K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. (K-9 PALS) is the all-volunteer, non-profit 501C3 organization dedicated to saving lives of homeless and abandoned dogs in the Santa Barbara County Animal Shelters and other dogs when resources are available. K-9 PALS provides life-saving veterinary care, behavior enrichment, daily supplies and equipment, facility renovations, and other resources for the dogs of the SBCAS Animal Shelters.

If you can’t adopt, donate to K-9 PALS! The “Because of a Dog” Book ReadingFundraiser is 5:00 pm, Thursday, Oct. 15th at the Toad & Co. Riviera campus, and the SB Wine Collective Fundraiser is 5:30 pm, Thursday, Nov. 12th, with Black Dog Trivia! To learn more about the great work K-9 PALS does and donate go tohttp://www.k-9pals.org, 805-570-0415, info@k-9pals.org, K-9 PALS, P.O. Box 60755 Santa Barbara, CA 93160-0755.