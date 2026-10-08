Emily Henry Teases Her Next Romance Novel on the Arlington Theatre’s Santa Barbara Marquee

Emily Henry on the Arlington Theatre Marquee | Photo: Courtesy

Eagle-eyed Emily Henry fans got a fun preview when the bestselling romance author revealed the title of her next book — Modern Classic — on a series of movie theater marquees, including being lit up in lights at the historic Arlington Theatre as coming on April 6, 2027. Cinema reveal locations also included the Esquire Theatre in her home city of Cincinnati, Ohio, as well as marquees and other signs at cinemas across the United Kingdom.

Kendall Day Lewis, Events Manager at the Arlington, shared some details. “We recently had the wonderful opportunity to book our marquee for a secret promotion for Emily Henry’s new book through Penguin Random House! After setting it up, we shared with her team how big of fans we are, and they kindly sent us some lovely merch, including tote bags and bookmarks.

“Knowing how beloved she is, we shared a congratulations post on Instagram to celebrate. Emily Henry then reposted our content several times and left sweet comments on our posts. The post really took off, bringing over 100,000 views and wonderful engagement to our page. Additionally, many people posted the marquee message on their own pages and tagged us. Her team was such a joy to collaborate with, and we feel so grateful to have been one of only seven locations nationwide chosen for her special release.”

Her seventh novel (others include Great Big Beautiful Life, People We Meet on Vacation, Beach Read, Book Lovers, Happy Place, and Funny Story), Modern Classic is said to be a “very traditional romantic comedy.” As People Magazine reported from Jenna Bush Hager’s Open Book podcast, “For this one, this is another one that’s a pretty straightforward romantic comedy.” Adding that her “hope is that for my next book after that, I’ll kind of explore something else a little bit. Still keep it romance, but I’m kind of trying to alternate between exploring new territory and just, like, serving the readers what I think they’ve come to expect.”

People We Meet on Vacation was adapted into a feature film on Netflix starring Emily Bader and Tom Blyth, and four additional Emily Henry novels have also been licensed for adaptations, so it possible an Emily Henry movie title may end up on the Arlington marquee too!