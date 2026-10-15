Monthlong Strike Ends as Solvang, City Workers Reach Tentative Deal

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After a monthlong strike, the Solvang’s unionized workers and the City of Solvang reached a tentative deal on Wednesday night.

“This agreement is a testament to the determination and solidarity of the hardworking men and women who serve the City of Solvang,” said union representative Jeff Lee in an October 14 press release.

The tentative agreement came after about six months of failed negotiations. In September, Teamsters Local 986 union members, more than two-thirds of the city’s staff, met and voted on the lowest offer they were willing to take for their three-year contract: a 4 percent cost-of-living increase in the first year followed by two subsequent 6 percent cost-of-living increases in the second and third years. That contact would be retroactive, meaning it would apply to the months where the workers had not had a contract.

The City of Solvang rejected that offer on September 28. Later that evening, Solvang’s city councilmembers voted to impose a “last, best and final” offer to the union. It would give a 6 percent cost-of-living increase the first year, followed by a 4 percent cost-of-living increase the following two years. That offer would not be retroactive, meaning it wouldn’t apply to the summer months.

The union said “no,” and 31 of Solvang’s employees walked off the job.

With most of the city’s labor out, Solvang hired contractors. In a statement to the Independent, assistant to the city manager Olivia Uribe-Mutal said the city had contracted out traffic control, water and wastewater services, and street sweeping. Some contracts, such as the street sweepers, had agreements with the city that predated the strike, she said.

Uribe-Mutal said the city has not yet received invoices for the strike-related contractor work, so data on what it cost the city is not yet available.

Contractors cannot do everything, and with most of its staff out, the city experienced gaps in service. The community’s Harvest Haunts and Happenings did not come together as it did last year, said Marketing and Events Coordinator Candice Libera. Solvang’s pet costume parade and fall festival, including downtown trick-or-treating was, for example, cancelled.

Union member and Public Works Supervisor Johnathon Flynn said a primary concern is completing the overdue inspections for the city’s storm drains. He said he’s also preparing for a backlog of daily maintenance that the city did not hire contractors to complete.

During the strike, several union members brought up the large raises that city management had received last December. Most union roles did not receive these large raises.

City Manager Randy Murphy said a compensation study, completed by contracted company RGS, found that several positions were underpaid; many were management roles. He said the study found most union roles were fairly compensated.

Teamsters Local 986 has already ratified the October 14 agreement but now it needs approval from Solvang’s City Council. The city’s councilmembers will vote to ratify the contract at the October 26 meeting.

In a press release, Mayor David Brown said the agreement was good news for Solvang’s employees and its community.

“We are grateful to everyone who helped us get here, and we are glad to move forward together in service to Solvang,” he said.

The City of Solvang said it could not yet get into the specifics of the agreement, but that when the October 26 city council agenda is published next week, the details will be public.