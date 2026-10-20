Free Will Astrology

ARIES

(Mar. 21-Apr. 19): The 18th-century Aries watchmaker John Harrison solved one of the great scientific problems of his time: how to determine longitude at sea. Many learned astronomers failed to crack the puzzle, yet Harrison, largely self-taught, persisted for decades to refine the method. His breakthrough transformed navigation and enhanced the safety of sea journeys. I nominate Harrison to be your inspirational role model in the coming weeks, Aries. Persistence combined with ingenuity and a trust in your hunches will be more important to your success than your mastery of the way things have always been done.

TAURUS

(Apr. 20-May 20): A greenhouse can coax flowers to open ahead of their natural timetable. I recommend applying a similar approach to the fears taking root in you. Rather than letting them spread gradually and feed you a stream of low-grade dread, push them toward an immediate peak. Let every concern become enormous and fully formed as quickly as possible. Invite the anxieties to arrive all at once. Then meet them in a decisive confrontation, exhaust their drama, and clear space for adventures that will give you deep, sweet pleasure. Set a date for your worrygasm, the grand finale of your fretting, for no later than 48 hours from now.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20): Gemini-born physicist Richard Feynman was famous not only for his brilliance but for his refusal to pretend he understood things he didn’t. He routinely asked childishly simple questions in rooms full of experts. “But why does that happen?” was one of his favorites. Those naïve inquiries often cracked open problems the specialists had stopped seeing. He distrusted jargon and prized the ability to explain a complex idea in plain words. If you can’t explicate it simply, he suggested, you don’t really understand it. I invite you to adopt this as your strategy in the coming weeks, Gemini. Your superpowers will be to pose obvious questions everyone else is too proud or numb to ask, and to insist on answers you can actually understand.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22): Cancerian dancer and choreographer Anna Halprin lived to 100 and danced to the end. She taught the idea that movement could heal. Our bodies, given permission to move freely and expressively, know how to release grief, summon joy, and restore wholeness. She once danced through her own cancer diagnosis as a form of medicine and lived for decades longer. Her lesson for you: Your body has its own intelligence, and you can enhance your ability to access it. In the coming weeks, let it lead. Dance, stretch, walk, sway. Trust what your flesh knows that your mind hasn’t figured out yet.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22): In at least one way, Leo, you’ll be coming home during the coming weeks. Perhaps you will discover a sanctuary that brings out your best: a power spot where you feel unguarded and authentic. Or you may gather (or stumble into) the community you’ve always imagined, or link up with a web of allies and resources that once felt out of reach. You might dream of journeying to the land where your ancestors loved and labored for generations, or consider a pilgrimage to a storied place that holds the key to a mystery you’re hungry to resolve.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Renaissance astronomer and astrologer Tycho Brahe spent decades collecting precise measurements of planetary motion. He never developed a final theory to explain the data, and he harbored mistaken theories about how the solar system worked. But his observations enabled his assistant Johannes Kepler to discover the laws of planetary orbits. You could play a similar role, Virgo. Your careful attention to details can lay the groundwork for important realizations, whether by you or someone working in collaboration with you.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22): I admire your ability to stay outside the conflict and offer detached, incisive commentary. I respect your preference for avoiding small-minded camps and partisan skirmishes. But in the coming days, I hope you’ll step directly into the muck and bring the passionate contributions of a devotee who’s invested in the outcome. Put the grand ideas aside and stir up good trouble in service of practical justice. Clever sidestepping won’t do; what’s needed are honest tests of what actually works. Be a pragmatist who makes soulful things happen through tender focus on the concrete tasks.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Are there parts of the past you’re in bondage to? Maybe some shackles are even beloved to you, like a comfortable old belief, a protective habit, or a story about who you are that once helped you but now confines you. If you’re like most of us (me included!), you have fond memories that unfortunately impose limits on your future. Whatever they may be, dear Scorpio, now is an excellent time to disengage from their hold on you. To begin, make one small but potent gesture of liberation. As you do, say this aloud: “I am no longer chained to outdated versions of myself.” Alternate version, if you’re feeling extra fiery: “I am no longer &^%$@# chained to any *%#@&+ outdated versions of myself.”

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21): The Supreme Ministry of Astrological Myth has agreed to my request to temporarily give you a new designation. For the next four weeks, you are authorized to refer to yourself as the Contemplative Adventurer or the Meditative Rambler or the Pensive Pathfinder — or all three, if you like. In bestowing these titles, I’m encouraging you to free up heroic energy for use in your inner realms. One good way to capitalize on this blessing will be to relax in a comfy chair and negotiate truces with your demons. Another recommended activity: Ask the spirits of nature and the songs of birds to heighten your intuition about your future as you take long walks.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19): In 2029, I predict you’ll get nanotech implants to fight the aging of your body, ensuring that you’ll live well past 100. In 2032, you’ll begin downloading your nightly dreams into a digital medium, allowing you to study them at length and bolster your ability to learn from their coded messages. In 2037, you and a loved one will be able to take advantage of technology that allows you to merge telepathically. In 2043, you’ll take a vacation on the moon, where you’ll dance exuberantly in low lunar gravity. But in 2027, your task will be simpler. You’ll learn to love yourself better and treat yourself with more tender kindness than ever before. Now’s a great time to get started!

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Many celebrated chefs insist that acidity is an underestimated element that transforms good food into memorable food. A squeeze of lemon or a splash of vinegar awakens other flavors already present. Consider what the equivalent might be in your own life, Aquarius. What’s the seemingly simple ingredient that could enliven everything else? More playfulness or more walking? More music, more honesty, or more sleep? The astrological omens are clear that now isn’t the time to overhaul your entire existence. Instead, identify one or two subtle additions that make your existing gifts brighter.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar. 20): Nothing is the same as what it appears to be, but neither is it the opposite of what it seems to be. Life isn’t fair, yet we’d be wrong to say it’s unfair. You should be on the lookout for the words that are NOT being said. Assume that every question has a hidden complication. Be skeptical if anyone tells you the current mysteries are unsolvable and be eager to discover the deeper riddle buried inside each superficial riddle. But now here’s the good news. The maddening complexities will ultimately prove to be fun and helpful if you’re diligent in untangling them. The key to success: Be tender as you explore uncomfortable thoughts and frustrating feelings.

Homework: You can finally do what you haven’t been able to before. tinyurl.com/77vv77vv