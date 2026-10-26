Lyle Lovett and His Small Large Band Make Their Way to UC Santa Barbara Nov. 1

Lyle Lovett, a four-time Grammy Award winner, will lead his band in an evening of exquisite songcraft and witty storytelling. The event — An Evening with Lyle Lovett and His Small Large Band — is presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures on Sunday, November 1, at 7 p.m. at Campbell Hall.

Since his self-titled debut in 1986, Lovett has evolved into one of music’s most vibrant and iconic performers in a career that spans 14 albums. Along with four Grammy Awards, he was given the Americana Music Association’s inaugural Trailblazer Award and was named Texas State Musician.

Lyle Lovett | Photo: Courtesy

Lovett and his band will perform a wide range of music, mixing Americana classics with newer material that moves between country, jazz, swing, blues, and gospel. As one of America’s most distinctive singer-songwriters, Lovett pairs wry storytelling and dry wit with richly textured arrangements performed by an ensemble of longtime collaborators.

Not only do his deep talents shine in his live performances, but the diversity of his influences makes him one of the most compelling and captivating musicians in popular music. Lovett and his band will perform beloved classics and newer material, with songs that unfold with warmth, sophistication, and unmistakable Texas charm.

Their concert experience will showcase the full range of an artist who has spent decades defying musical boundaries. The Times (U.K.) described an evening with them: “Lovett twinkled with mischief and oozed charm.”

An Evening with Lyle Lovett and His Small Large Band is presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures. See bit.ly/3WI2usK for more information and tickets.