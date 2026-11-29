’Tis the season! Artist Brad Nack’s annual one-of-a-kind, intricately detailed and layered series of portraits of reindeer are herding the howl of the yuletide cheer once again. However, with his favorite venue set to close at the end of 2026, it’s the end of an era of the annual 100% Reindeer Art Show at Roy.

These lovingly painted layers upon layers of oil, glaze, and varnish are a little too delicate to deliver down the chimney. So, the only way to get the reindeer that speaks to you is to head to Nack’s 100% Reindeer Art Show at Roy on Thursday, December 10, from 6 to 9 p.m.

This latest collection of reindeer paintings once again promises a mix of sassy, silly, shy, skeptical, and joyful expressions, says Nack, who was still putting the finishing touches on his herd when we met last week.

“Reindeer #4” by Brad Nack, 2026

“Reindeer #17” by Brad Nack, 2026

“Reindeer #18” by Brad Nack, 2026

“It is the end of an era … ‘The Roy restaurant era,’ which is a connection for me to the old S.B. vibe,” said Nack, who has also done his time waiting tables at the restaurant over the years. “I am going to see where the Reindeer Show ends up next year, but this year, I am glad to have it at Roy.”

If you know, you know — and if you don’t, you should. This is a much-anticipated, one-night-only opportunity where local collectors swarm to mingle with friends and check out Nack’s most recent herd of reindeer. Each piece is uniquely colorful, uniquely layered, and uniquely Brad. Come pay tribute to this annual holiday tradition, and drink a toast to Roy and all the good times that place has afforded us over the years.

Doors open at 6 p.m. on Thursday, December 10 at Roy (7 W. Carrillo St.). See bradnack.com.